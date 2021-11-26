ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NZ openers block out India after Southee 5-for on Day 2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421x0y_0d77Z5cd00
1 of 7

KANPUR, India (AP) — Tom Latham and Will Young defied India to lead New Zealand to 129 without loss in reply to the home side’s 345 on day two Friday of the first cricket test.

After Tim Southee bowled the Black Caps back into contention with a five-for, Latham and Young produced the first century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years.

At stumps, Latham was 50 not out and Young 75 not out. Play ended due to bad light with three overs remaining.

They trail by 216 runs after bowling out India for 345 three overs after lunch.

Shreyas Iyer, on 75 overnight, achieved a century on debut and was out for a team-best 105. Iyer became the 16th India batsman to score a hundred on test debut. He faced 171 balls, hit 13 fours and two sixes.

“I was happy the way everything went on day one. (But) I couldn’t get any sleep last night,” Iyer said. “I had to still focus again today. I was up early at 5 a.m., but when you make a century, it is a wonderful feeling. (After presenting his cap), Sunil Gavaskar motivated me and told me to enjoy the moment.”

Starting from an overnight 258-4, India lost Ravindra Jadeja on 50 in the third over of the day. He added 121 runs for the fifth wicket with Iyer.

India ended up losing 6-87 on Friday.

Southee took 5-69 and fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson 3-91. Spinner Ajaz Patel made short work of the tail to finish with 2-90 from a team-high 29.1 overs.

Thereafter, New Zealand didn’t give a single whiff to the India bowlers.

Latham and Young added 72 runs before tea and completely stumped the India attack with their defiance.

Their 50-run stand came up in 125 balls.

After tea, they continued to grind against the spinners, who were at fault for bowling too flat.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-38), Ravindra Jadeja (0-28) and Axar Patel (0-26) bowled 41 overs of the 57 faced by the openers.

Latham was forced to use reviews and overturned three dismissal decisions against him on 0, 10, and 50.

He went on to score his 21st test half-century off 157 balls, including four fours.

Young played more attacking cricket as he finished the day with 12 boundaries. His second half-century came off 88 deliveries.

Theirs is the highest opening stand by New Zealand in India in 17 years.

“New Zealand got off to a good start but it’s important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up (on the pitch) and it should get trickier tomorrow,” Iyer said.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ind vs NZ: Been a hectic schedule but looking to finish T20I series on a high, says Southee

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee said the Kiwis are looking to finish the T20I series against India on a high when the two sides meet in the dead rubber on Sunday. India sealed the series with a 2-0 lead after registering a thumping seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Ajaz Patel
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Sunil Gavaskar
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Axar Patel
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Kyle Jamieson
firstsportz.com

Top 5 teams to watch out at BGMI India Series 2021

Krafton’s first official tournament featuring a humongous prize pool of 1 Crore, BGMI India Series 2021 is all set to commence from 4th December. With the in game qualifiers knocking at the door, there are certain teams that are ready to give their phenomenal performance at the major tournament. Following...
SPORTS
AFP

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week. Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer. "For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia. "Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openers#Kanpur#Ap#Indian#Thereafter
The Independent

Jos Buttler: Team that deals with distractions best will win Ashes

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy