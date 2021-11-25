ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winni news: New 'No Wake' zone, bill to remove speed limit

By THOMAS P. CALDWELL, For THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
Cover picture for the articleThe lead petitioner in a successful bid to establish a no-wake zone between Pig Island and Lockes Island said, “We are thrilled to have made a difference and, hopefully, it will last for a while.”. Approved on Nov. 16, the decision is subject to a 30-day appeals period but,...

Chris Clark: Removing speed limit could jeopardize lake's economic impact

I wanted to comment on your article on Nov. 26, by Thomas P. Caldwell regarding the bill to eliminate speed limits on Lake Winnipesaukee. As someone who has spent most of my life boating on the lake, I have seen many changes in the boating environment. There are way more boats and more importantly more high-powered performance boats. The speed limit, made permanent 10 years ago, has made a huge difference in my enjoyment of the lake. I am pleased to see more family-oriented boats, pontoons for example, on the lake. Prior to our speed limit law, recreational boating on the lake had become a white-knuckle experience, especially for smaller craft. The reputation of the lake has changed significantly since the speed limit became a permanent law in 2011.
