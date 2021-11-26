100% Murkage Dave, the downtempo dancefloor hero

I interviewed actress Caitríona Balfe for my "House Call" column in the Mansion section (go here). Caitríona is not only the star of the new film Belfast, she also co-stars in Outlander as Claire Fraser. A joy to spend a half hour with Caitríona (pronounced Catrina) talking about growing up in Ireland and her desire as a child and teen to see the world. For a time there during the interview, I was afraid the British were going to show up and we'd have to run (a small Outlander joke). If you haven't watched the Outlander series, you must. It's beautifully shot, the sage is gripping and the acting is superb. You'll find it on Amazon Prime and Starz. [Photo above of Caitríona Balfe in Malibu, Calif., in 2020, in The Wall Street Journal by James Houston]

