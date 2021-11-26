ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100% Murkage Dave, the downtempo dancefloor hero

Cover picture for the article“Murkage Dave is really well loved. He’s been doing club nights his whole career.”. So said Mike Skinner when we interviewed him last year. After he dissolved The Streets in 2011, Skinner hooked up with the London-born DJ and club-runner, then based in Manchester, to co-host a below-stairs party they would...

theface.com

Listen to Yuné Pinku’s dreamy Face Mix

Yunè Pinku is off to a strong start. The 18-year-old Malaysian-Irish artist’s first ever guest mix was aired via Joy Orbison’s BBC Radio 1 residency this summer, and she followed it up by collaborating with Logic1000 for the emotive house banger What You Like. Her recent single Laylo is sugary, energetic and introspective, a track that captures the thrill of gazing out the Uber window to watch the city fly past on your way to the club.
MUSIC
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Al Pacino
Jme
Skepta
The Independent

Scotland rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy...
WORLD
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Takes Daughter to Musical in Adorable Photos

On Monday (November 29th), Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati took to her Instagram with an adorable snap of her and her daughter attending Frozen the Musical. “FROZEN THE MUSICAL!” The Chicago PD castmate proclaimed with a pic of the actress holding her daughter, who is wearing an Elisa costume. “Go see live theatre friends! It’s a magical holiday experience!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham jets to Paris in the most extra outfit ever

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the way to Paris, rocking an extremely chic new outfit to mark the occasion. VB sported a stunning check suit which featured a longline coat, flares and the star also added a pair of sky-high high heels into the mix. She posed in her signature leg up mode and wrote: "I’m going on tour in my way! #VBPose in Paris."
BEAUTY & FASHION
1033theeagle.com

Despite health problems, Phil Collins is "doing fine" on Genesis tour, say band mates

Genesis' The Last Domino? tour arrived in the U.S. on Monday night. But unlike the last time the British legends toured, back in 2007, frontman Phil Collins, 70, is performing while sitting down, due to nerve damage that affects his hands and back. However, Phil's band mates say that, so far, the singer's been a real trouper.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Dirty Dancefloors

10:30pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Kicking off the weekend with our legendary Dirty Dancefloors!. Kicking off the weekend with our legendary Dirty Dancefloors! Friday’s are our favourite night’s here @ 42’s! Playing the best mix of Indie/Rock/Dance and all things cheesy to get you in the mood for the weekend.
THEATER & DANCE
flaunt.com

HoneyLuv Shakes Up the Dancefloor at Seismic Dance Event

Taylor Character, known to fans by the moniker HoneyLuv, is a DJ/producer making waves in the dance scene and she’s here to bring you along for the ride. It’s worth noting that this ride has been anything but traditional for HoneyLuv - she’s a college basketball player turned US Navy Sailor turned DJ - so it’s all the more impressive just how swift her ascent has been.
THEATER & DANCE
metalinjection

DROWSE Streams Downtempo Cover Of SLIPKNOT's "Wait And Bleed"

Drowse, the project headed up by Kyle Bates, is here to make Slipknot's classically aggressive 1999 track "Wait And Bleed" a massive downer (in a good way). The cover is a part of The Flenser's Slipknot covers EP Send The Pain Below featuring Wreck And Reference, Chat Pile, and more.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Dave Pearce presents Trance Anthems

9:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) Dave Pearce Trance Anthems returns to Manchester, Saturday 27th November for a night of Trance Anthems and Classics. Customer reviews of Dave Pearce presents Trance Anthems. Average rating:. 63%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 3.5 Verified review. enjoyed it. Posted Today, 4:52am. Login...
MUSIC
theface.com

Don’t call KennyHoopla a rock star

Taken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Get your copy here. ​“OUR DRUMMER IS SICK!” KennyHoopla shouts from the stage of The Roxy. The 24-year-old stands clutching a microphone. His face is beaded with sweat. His hair is bleached and hanging out of his baggy denim jeans is a metal wallet chain. He’ll later rip the jeans after diving into the moshpit.
MUSIC
jazzwax.com

Caitríona, Tony and Dave

I interviewed actress Caitríona Balfe for my "House Call" column in the Mansion section (go here). Caitríona is not only the star of the new film Belfast, she also co-stars in Outlander as Claire Fraser. A joy to spend a half hour with Caitríona (pronounced Catrina) talking about growing up in Ireland and her desire as a child and teen to see the world. For a time there during the interview, I was afraid the British were going to show up and we'd have to run (a small Outlander joke). If you haven't watched the Outlander series, you must. It's beautifully shot, the sage is gripping and the acting is superb. You'll find it on Amazon Prime and Starz. [Photo above of Caitríona Balfe in Malibu, Calif., in 2020, in The Wall Street Journal by James Houston]
MUSIC
theface.com

Filippo Scotti, Italian cinema’s new golden boy

Taken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Get your copy here. Filippo Scotti is the 21-year-old star of The Hand of God, the new film from Italian auteur Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, The Young Pope). Inspired by the director’s youth in Naples, it tells the story of a family, set against the backdrop of Maradona’s arrival at Napoli for a world-record fee in 1984.
MOVIES
theface.com

The generation game

We’ve paired up with Levi’s (because who doesn’t love a pair) to celebrate some of the most inspiring and influential people across four fascinating industries. This is an exchange of stories, advice and general big love. We searched out a Gen‑Z prodigy baby and a grown, sexy millennial and got them together – dressed in Levi’s of course – to share what they’ve learned so far. These conversations made up of diverse perspectives from majorly talented people, prove that while these two generations might be made out to seem at odds, there’s so much common ground between them, and even more to learn from each other.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

