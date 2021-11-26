Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7011)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo,... Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Paper...

www.investing.com

clarkcountyblog.com

Automotive CVT ECU Market Size | Industry Report, 2027| Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Complete study of the global Automotive CVT ECU market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive CVT ECU industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive CVT ECU production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
clarkcountyblog.com

Metal Recycling Machines Market Segmentation and Development Forecast till 2026| Henan Province Sanxing Machinery Co.,Ltd, San Lan Technologies Co.,Ltd, Seltek Srl, Oregon Environmental Systems (OES), Pronamic ApS, Yung Hsing Machine Industry Co., Ltd

Report Hive Research Market Reports has recently published a market research report titled, “Metal Recycling Machines Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026“.It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Recycling Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Recycling Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Recycling Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Recycling Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Recycling Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
investing.com

Flurotech Ltd (TEST)

March 15 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd TEST.V :* FLUROTECH AND FLUROTEST ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT* FLUROTECH LTD - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, FLUROTECH WILL... Feb 4 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd TEST.V :* BRIAN SHIELD, BOSTON RED SOX VP OF IT, JOINS FLUROTECH ADVISORY BOARD. Jan 27 (Reuters) - FluroTech Ltd...
investing.com

VEEM Ltd (VEE)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - VEEM Ltd VEE.AX :* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ROSE 233 PERCENT TO A$ 3.0 MILLION* H1 REVENUE ROSE 36 PERCENT TO A$ 28.4 MILLION. Oct 30 (Reuters) - VEEM Ltd VEE.AX :* VEEM SIGNS GYRO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH DAMEN SHIPYARDS* SIGNED A 3-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH DAMEN SHIPYARDS FOR SUPPLY OF VEEM GYROS.
investing.com

Riot Blockchain Rises 6% On News Of ESS Metron Acquisition

Investing.com — Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT ) are rising Wednesday after the company announced it has acquired electrical equipment solutions firm ESS Metron. Bitcoin mining company Riot will pay approximately $50 million to acquire the company, consisting of up to 715,413 shares and $25 million in cash.
investing.com

Askari Metals Ltd (AS2)

Askari Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Burracoppin gold project covering approximately 17.6 square kilometers located in the eastern wheatbelt of Western Australia; the Horry Copper project comprising one exploration license covering approximately 3.25 square kilometers located in the south-west of Halls Creek; and the Callawa Copper project includes single exploration license covering approximately 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Marble Bar. It also holds 100% interest in the Springdale project covering approximately 330 square kilometers located in the central east Lachlan Fold Mineral Belt, Sydney; and the Mt Maguire Gold and Base Metal project comprising three exploration licenses covering approximately 42 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Askari Gold Limited and changed its name to Askari Metals Limited in February 2021. Askari Metals Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Perth, Australia.
investing.com

Partner Communications Company Ltd (PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd (PTNR): Price Down $-0.14 (-3.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ptnr has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours.The post Partner Communications Co Ltd (PTNR): Price Down $-0.14...
investing.com

Remsense Technologies Ltd (REM)

RemSense Technologies Limited operates in engineering and innovation (EI), data capture and insights (DCI), and virtual plant businesses in Australia and internationally. Its EI business provides various services, including systems engineering and integration; prototyping and 3D printing; program management; technology evaluation; consulting; certification; and IP and technology commercialization services. The company’s DCI business offers construction support, corrosion monitoring, digital image comparison over time, electricity pole top inspection, beach erosion inspection, aerial video and photography, mineral exploration, emergency support, agriculture inspection, and new road route survey services. Its Virtual Plant business provides virtual plant, a productive and scalable photographic fabric environment that enables visual information from remote or distributed assets to users. The company serves LNG operators; oil and gas producers; iron ore, copper, nickel, and gold miners; and water and electricity utilities, and other general industrial companies. RemSense Technologies Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Perth, Australia.
investing.com

PainChek Ltd (PCK)

March 17 (Reuters) - PainChek Ltd PCK.AX :* RECEIVES CE MARK AND TGA CLEARANCE FOR UNIVERSAL APP. Jan 22 (Reuters) - PainChek Ltd PCK.AX :* CURRENTLY EXPLORING NEW ENTRY INTO SE ASIA, MAINLAND EUROPE AND CANADA FOR 2021,US TARGET 2022 FOR RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE. Nov 19 (Reuters) - PainChek Ltd...
investing.com

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd (SOV)

May 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd SOV.AX :* SECURED CONTRACT WORTH $3.1 MILLION WITH AUSTRALIAN ELECTORAL COMMISSION* CONTRACT TO DELIVER CLOUD SERVICE FOR 3... Sovereign Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to Australian Governments and Critical National industries. The company offers sovereign cloud Infrastructure as a Service solution. In addition, it offers a cloud operating environment, which comprises compute, storage, backup, disaster recovery, M365 Backup, and Virtual Desktop as a Service product. Further, the company provides solutions to customers directly, as well as through various channel partners. Sovereign Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Canberra, Australia.
investing.com

Constellation Resources Ltd (CR1)

Constellation Resources Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Orpheus project that includes a 70% interest in three mineral exploration licenses and one mineral exploration license application comprising six tenements covering approximately 558 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range province of Western Australia, as well as a 100% interest in two exploration licenses, such as E28/2738 and E28/2957. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.
investing.com

X2M Connect Ltd (X2M)

X2M Connect Limited, a technology company, provides Internet of Things business technology for the utility sector in the Asia-Pacific. It offers a technology that connects various devices over the internet and enables data exchange and the remote control of devices. X2M Connect Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
investing.com

Athena Resources Ltd (AHN)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Athena Resources Ltd AHN.AX :* ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SALE OPTION AGREEMENT FOR BYRO PROJECT* BOARD WILL ACTIVELY INVESTIGATE ALTERNATIVE FUNDING OPTIONS... July 31 (Reuters) - Athena Resources Ltd AHN.AX : * SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CO'S FORMAL SALE OPTION AGREEMENT FOR BYRO...
investing.com

iCandy Interactive Ltd (ICI)

March 19 (Reuters) - Icandy Interactive Ltd ICI.AX :* TO ACQUIRE HYPER-CASUAL MOBILE GAMING PLATFORM* DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF A$1.29 MILLION* CONSIDERATION T BE PAID... Dec 9 (Reuters) - Icandy Interactive Ltd ICI.AX :* ICI RAISES A$10.5M IN OVERSUBSCRIBED PLACEMENT* ISSUE PRICE OF $0.14 PER NEW SHARE. Nov...
clarkcountyblog.com

Miniature Zinc Die Castings Market Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth till Period 2021-2026|| Callen Group, Miniature Casting Corporation (MCC), Lion, Dynacast, Chamundi Die Cast (P) Ltd, Cost Effective Technology, Micro Industries

United States,– The report on the Miniature Zinc Die Castings Market is published by Report Hive Research, conducted by a team of industry professionals. The report covers briefly the products or services in the market and their application. The report also provides information on the technological advancements taking place in the Miniature Zinc Die Castings market, helping the market vendors to increase their business productivity and operational efficiency. Miniature Zinc Die Castings market competition by top manufacturers with Forecast 2021-2027.
investing.com

Great Wall Motor Company Ltd (GWLLY)

Prev. Close 43.96 Day's Range 44.21-44.32 Revenue - Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Australia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles. It also provides auto molds; new energy vehicle transmission and electric drive system; repairs automobiles; and transports general goods, as well as truck transportation services. In addition, the company offers investment and financing, buildings rental, logistics, business information consultation, scrap car recycling and dismantling, finance leasing, real estate, technology information and development, and trade consultation, warehousing, international trade, financial guarantee, and after-sales services, as well as automotive technology research, development, and technical consultation services. Further, it processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Additionally, the company engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories. It also exports its products. Great Wall Motor Company Limited was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
