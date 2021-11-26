Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (7011)

Prev. Close 43.96 Day's Range 44.21-44.32 Revenue - Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Australia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles. It also provides auto molds; new energy vehicle transmission and electric drive system; repairs automobiles; and transports general goods, as well as truck transportation services. In addition, the company offers investment and financing, buildings rental, logistics, business information consultation, scrap car recycling and dismantling, finance leasing, real estate, technology information and development, and trade consultation, warehousing, international trade, financial guarantee, and after-sales services, as well as automotive technology research, development, and technical consultation services. Further, it processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Additionally, the company engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories. It also exports its products. Great Wall Motor Company Limited was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.
Comments / 0