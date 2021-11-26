ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Startup names Coulter as CEO

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Coulter was promoted to CEO of HIPAAtrek, a startup health care technology company. Coulter has served as vice president of operations since earlier this year. She succeeds founder Sarah Badahman, who is stepping into...

www.stltoday.com

