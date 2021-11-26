ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Talk - Aruba

Cover picture for the articleWarm your heart & soul, adopt Aruba! This gorgeous young girl is waiting for you at Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue! She's a gentle girl,...

thenewsprogress.com

Animal Tracks: Milestones

I’m looking at two milestones this week. First of all, I’m celebrating another trip around the sun...which is just a poetic way of saying I’m looking at another birthday. The interesting thing is that I don’t usually feel my age. I’m not sure any of us do, at least not...
ANIMALS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue – Beau

Beau is a 1-year-old female tabby and is one of the “special needs” kitties at Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue. Diagnosed with cerebellar hypoplasia, the beautiful Beau has a neurological condition in which the cerebellum of the brain failed to develop properly, according to the shelter. “The cerebellum is the portion of...
PETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Animal magnetism and other tales

Author and journalist Susan Orlean has always possessed an affinity for animals. More than that as she asserts in the introduction to her new collection of previously published pieces “On Animals,” throughout her life, the non-human creatures have “always seemed to elbow their way onto center stage.” It makes sense, then, that within her new book, they easily and rightfully claim the starring role in these essays largely pulled from The New Yorker where Orlean has been a staff writer since the early 1990s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
keizertimes.com

Book review: "The Council of Animals"

Twelve of your peers have decided your fate, and you haven't a clue what they'll say. None of their faces are readable. Nobody's smiling but then again, there are no scowls. Will they find this court case favorable for you, or will this go bad? You just can't tell because, in the novel "The Council of Animals" by Nick McDonell, their faces are all furry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
buckscountyherald.com

Animal Alliance cat of the week

Bronx is a very curious kitty, but is also a bit scared and shy in this environment. He loves people and he’s very affectionate once he gets a chance to smell you and make sure that you’re not going to do anything horrible to him. He loves to play, but he’s very cautious unless his buddy Dolan is nearby and tells him that everything is going to be OK. Then he feels free to be silly and playful. He can be quite a little goofball, but he needs to feel safe in order to be himself. Bronx will do great with another cat that is playful and relaxed. He is currently at Pet Smart in Flemington, N.J. For information, visit animalalliancenj.org.
BRONX, NY
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Dumpling is a 1-year-old black female short haired kitty. She enjoys playing with other cats but she is shy with people. When you visit the Shelter you are likely to see her lounging on the cat tree in the front window. Dumpling has been spayed and is up to date on vaccines.
SEEKONK, MA
prrecordgazette.com

Carnival of the Animals becomes Carnival of Our Animals

Initiatives to grapple with diversity and inclusiveness are very much on the minds of all classical music groups these days. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. A recent project at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra determined inclusivity should begin at home: A performance for...
ANIMALS
thesyrinx.com

FPU’s Animal Community

If you have been on campus, you have probably seen the large community of animals that claim FPU as their home. Many students have stories and encounters to share about these animals (some are better experiences than others!). The largest population of furry friends can be found almost everywhere on campus, and they are the squirrels! They are friendly, cute, and they frequently greet anyone walking by our campus greenery. They typically mind their own business and do not cause much of a scene. The squirrels on campus can also be found on Instagram. They have an Instagram page where anyone can submit pictures of them! Check it out @FPUsquirrels! Our campus’s animal community is more than squirrels, though! There have been multiple sightings of racoons and opossums that lurk near the sides of buildings and only come out at night. Senior resident, Stephanie Fernandez-Magallon, told the Syrinx about her encounter with a raccoon during her night shift at the library.
ANIMALS
Times News

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
EASTON, PA
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
PETS
