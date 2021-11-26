Animal Talk - Aruba

If you have been on campus, you have probably seen the large community of animals that claim FPU as their home. Many students have stories and encounters to share about these animals (some are better experiences than others!). The largest population of furry friends can be found almost everywhere on campus, and they are the squirrels! They are friendly, cute, and they frequently greet anyone walking by our campus greenery. They typically mind their own business and do not cause much of a scene. The squirrels on campus can also be found on Instagram. They have an Instagram page where anyone can submit pictures of them! Check it out @FPUsquirrels! Our campus’s animal community is more than squirrels, though! There have been multiple sightings of racoons and opossums that lurk near the sides of buildings and only come out at night. Senior resident, Stephanie Fernandez-Magallon, told the Syrinx about her encounter with a raccoon during her night shift at the library.

