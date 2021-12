As any Pokemon Go player can attest, sometimes it can be a pest clearing out storage. Whether it's items or Pokemon, players are often forced to make tough decisions in order to make space. Luckily, Niantic has announced that it will once again up the storage limits for Pokemon and items. This week, players will be able to store up to 5,000 Pokemon and 4,000 items, in total. To do that, players will have to spend some PokeCoins, of course. An extra 50 item spots costs 200 PokeCoins, and an extra 50 Pokemon spots costs the same. This update merely increases the maximum number of upgrades players can purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO