ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mario Kart Tour – Holiday Tour coming November 30

By Bryce
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next tour has been revealed in Mario Kart Tour, and this one is the holiday tour. The holiday tour sees several characters donning festive garb in skins, including Daisy,...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Nintendo News

Version 2.0 update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit available now

Starting today, players of the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game for the Nintendo Switchfamily of systems have even more ways to enjoy the thrill of Mario Kart racing in their own home with friends and family! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets players control a real-life Mario Kart with their Nintendo Switch system and watch it come to life in the game. After downloading the free Version 2.0 software update, now available in Nintendo eShop, players will be able to race up to two karts against each other on one Nintendo Switch in Split-Screen Mode!
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit now supports split-screen multiplayer

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a spinoff of the Mario Kart series, where players use their Nintendo Switch to steer a real-life toy racing kart. A new update is available that allows players to connect two karts to one Nintendo Switch system and engage in split-screen local multiplayer. The...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo to Bundle 'Mario Kart 8' With The Switch for Black Friday

With Black Friday coming up soon, many companies are finding ways to make their products more attractive. Those in the gaming community know that Nintendo very rarely offers discounts but with Black Friday, fans can snag a deal if they purchase a Nintendo Switch console. This year, the Black Friday...
VIDEO GAMES
WGN TV

Science finds the best Mario Kart character

It’s a debate plenty of people have had over the years, who is the best Mario Kart Character?. If you’re in it to win it, here’s the answer, according to science. Henry Hinnefeld, a scientist, tracked the data in The Civis Journal for every Mario Kart character factoring in traction, weight and handling and concluded that you want your money on Wario or Bowser.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kart Racing#Christmas#Karts#The Space Tour#The Holiday Tour
Destructoid

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe should have been the ‘Smash Ultimate’ of Mario Kart

Take a look at this top-selling Switch sales chart again, straight from Nintendo. You good? Notice that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was released on Switch in 2017 (as an updated version of a 2014 game), is number one still? Like, it’s beaten out the entire last four years of the Switch’s lifespan, including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is still super popular? It feels like they should be doing something with that.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grab This Black Friday Deal on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo has never forgotten its history as a toy-maker and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is the perfect blend of Nintendo's gaming arm and its past. This is one of the coolest Nintendo Switch gifts you can give this holiday, and there's a massive discount happening right now for Black Friday.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free with unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the world's most popular gaming consoles. Which is why we we're super-excited find this amazing Switch deal, which is the best we've seen so far this year. Right now you can get a Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £259 in the UK Nintendo store.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Famitsu software sales (11/15/21 – 11/21/21) – Top 30

This week’s expanded Japanese software sales are as follows:. 1. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 1,395,642 / NEW. 2. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 39,797 / 329,497. 3. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 25,268 / NEW. 4. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 22,513 / 165,760. 5. [PS5]...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
nintendoeverything.com

Ghost Sync, latest RPG from Kemco, hitting Switch next week

Publisher Kemco and Exe Create have announced Ghost Sync, their latest RPG for Switch. The game is set to appear on Nintendo’s system starting next week. If you’re interested in learning a bit more about Ghost Sync, have a look at the following overview:. A fateful RPG involving a magical...
VIDEO GAMES
northeastnebraskanews.us

Tour of Homes showcases holiday sparkle here

RANDOLPH — Four homeowners here will be decking their halls and putting Christmas spirit on full display. A festive Tour of Homes event sponsored by Reaching Out Around Randolph (ROAR) has been set for Saturday, Dec. 4. Those interested in touring homes may purchase tickets for $7 at the Randolph...
RANDOLPH, NE
nintendoeverything.com

Final fighter adjustment update announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo has just announced a new update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that will include new fighter adjustments. However, they have noted that this is the final set of fighter adjustments for the game. No exact release date for update 13.0.1 has been announced, but Nintendo advises converting replay data into videos before they become incompatible with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
jacquelynclark.com

Chris Loves Julia’s Holiday Home Tour

My friends at Chris Loves Julia never cease to impress me when it comes to their homes, and that goes tenfold when they deck it out to the nines for the holidays. I vividly remember stumbling upon this one last year, and instantly bookmarking it as I knew I’d want to feature it as part of my yearly holiday home tour line up. Needless to say, I’ve been lusting after it for an entire year and knew it’d be the perfect festive home to help kickstart the season. From the towering Christmas tree to the enviable staircase moment, I encourage you to grab a cup of something hot and cinnamon-y and deep dive right in.
HOME & GARDEN
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Masters EX – Pokemon Masters Day event live now

Pokemon Masters Day is live now, bringing a new one day Scout and 2 Pikachu events. The Scout is a One-Time-Only Happy Scout, and much like the name implies, it can only be used on Day One for 25 gems. The first Pikachu event is the battle Pika-Presents for Everyone!,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Hand-crafted fantasy RPG Serin Fate planned for Switch

Publisher Crytivo and developer Vethergen have confirmed plans to bring Serin Fate to Switch. The hand-crafted fantasy RPG made its debut on PC previously, but it’s unclear when it will be ready to go on Nintendo’s console. Serin Fate begins with players being turned into a witch by a particular...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nova-111 reaching Switch in January

Those of you that owned a Wii U may recall a little game called Nova-111. The sci-fi themed turn-based adventure game, which features a real-time action twist, released on the system in 2015. It’s now been revealed that Nova-111 will soon be reaching Switch. Funktronic Labs developed the project, though...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

SEGA / Atlus Black Friday 2021 sale live on the Switch eShop

A new SEGA / Atlus sale has started up on the Switch eShop with some discounts for a bunch of different games. Alien: Isolation, Catherine: Full Body, Persona 5 Strikers, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania are among the included titles. Here’s the full lineup:. –...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Beyond a Steel Sky dev diary covers lore, release date update

Publisher Microids and developer Revolution Software are back with a new developer diary for Beyond a Steel Sky, this time covering the game’s lore. In the video, we get to hear from director Charles Cecil. Among what’s discussed is how as the spiritual successor to Beneath a Steel Sky, there was a need for Beyond a Steel Sky to remain consistent with the original game while being equally appealing to people unfamiliar with the series.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Japanese release date announced

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced that River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is coming to Switch in Japan on December 16. Additionally, some new gameplay details have been revealed for the game, along with a new trailer. In addition to the game’s base mode, a 4-player...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy