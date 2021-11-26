Mario Kart Tour – Holiday Tour coming November 30

My friends at Chris Loves Julia never cease to impress me when it comes to their homes, and that goes tenfold when they deck it out to the nines for the holidays. I vividly remember stumbling upon this one last year, and instantly bookmarking it as I knew I’d want to feature it as part of my yearly holiday home tour line up. Needless to say, I’ve been lusting after it for an entire year and knew it’d be the perfect festive home to help kickstart the season. From the towering Christmas tree to the enviable staircase moment, I encourage you to grab a cup of something hot and cinnamon-y and deep dive right in.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO