Warriors’ Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on outscoring Seth on final shot

By R.P. Salao
 5 days ago
Seth Curry was minutes away from brotherly glory. The Philadelphia 76ers guard had outscored his big brother Stephen Curry for nearly their entire game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. With Seth holding a two-point lead with one minute and change left in the contest, Steph sank...

Stephen Curry
Seth Curry
Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
LaVar Ball On 1-On-1 vs. Michael Jordan: "There's No Way He Can Beat Me 1-On-1. I Don't Care If You're George Washington Or Jesus, You Can't Beat Me 1-On-1."

LaVar Ball is known as a very outspoken person, who generally is willing to express his opinions no matter how controversial. We've seen him talk up the basketball abilities of both his sons in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. His claims on a lot of subjects are generally viewed as outlandish by NBA fans.
Philadelphia 76ers
Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr On Steph Curry's Angry Reaction To Not Getting A Foul From The Referee: "When He Knows He's Right, The Competitor In Him Comes Out And He'll Kind Of Lose His Mind A Little But."

Steph Curry had a spectacular performance against the LA Clippers. In yet another win to bump the Warriors' record to 18-2, Curry put on a show against the Clippers, scoring 33 points, and making 7 threes. But a big talking point from the game was Curry receiving a technical foul, and his angry reaction to that.
