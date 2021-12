I read an article recently in Time magazine recently that asked “why is everyone so rude right now?”. And I was surprised, because that’s not what I have experienced at all here in Juneau. In fact, when I went to Fred Meyer for the first time after the initial hunker-down, everyone was so friendly it took me twice as long as usual to get through the store for all the little conversations I had in each aisle. It seemed we were just happy to see one another — even if we didn’t know each other. course, it’s not that I haven’t encountered (and been guilty of) more moments of anxiety and short-temper since the pandemic started, but I feel that the good we’ve shared with one another far outweighs the negative.

6 DAYS AGO