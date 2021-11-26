ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Early Literacy Playroom

 5 days ago

Children learn through play! Families can explore hands-on activities designed to...

Read, Baby, Read Presents Early Literacy Ideas: Colors!

Read, Baby, Read is a Free Library initiative focused on encouraging early literacy development among infants and young toddlers under two years old. We work with 12 participating libraries across Philadelphia to reach caregivers of all ages, providing resources that support early literacy skills, language development, and purposeful play. In addition, you can find early literacy tips and resources on our Instagram page @read.baby.read!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stories for Success makes literacy a priority

On a day off from school, five Saratoga Springs High School students aren’t off enjoying a much-needed break. Instead, they’re crowded around a dining room table organizing donated books. “I knew our community was really generous but I didn’t know they would be quite as generous as they have been,”...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Financial Literacy is a Gift That Lasts a Lifetime By Sarah Santana

Financial tradeoffs, interest rates, and the importance of having an emergency fund: Our current economic circumstances are full of teachable moments we can and should share with our children. After all, they’re probably not learning these topics in school. Only 1 in 6 students will be required to take a personal finance course before earning a high school diploma, according to nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance.
ATASCADERO, CA
Christmas Printables for PreK – Literacy Bundle.

I can’t wait to share these Christmas printables for PreK with my students. I have a few kiddos who are all about letters and are soaking all this learning in right now, it’s exciting to witness and support. I like to use these literacy printables in small groups and as teacher table activities that allow me to target skills specific students are working on. If there are enough students working on these skills I’ll also put them out in our literacy center during choice time. You can buy each printable individually or bundle and save! Want to see what’s included in the bundle?
Promoting children’s literacy in Steele County

It was great to see so many people come out to the Downtown Halloween Celebration put on by the Owatonna Business Partnership on October 30. At this event we gave out over 300 books promoting Children’s Literacy in Steele County, one of United Way’s priorities. A huge thank you to SMIF and Dave Berg for the donation of books. The children loved picking out a book to take home. We also gave out balloons in place of candy and thanks to the generosity of Central Park Framing and Finds, we were able to give out balloons throughout the entire event. We ran out of string at the tail end of the event with a line of 30 plus children patiently waiting for a balloon, and they gave us some string to ensure every child waiting for a balloon received one, thank you.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Georger named to Early Literacy Foundation advisory council

NEWPORT—Lorena Georger from Newport Grammar School has been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) inaugural Educator Advisory Council, which will serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee. Only twenty-one TN educators were selected from 115...
NEWPORT, TN
Laundromat library helps bring access to early literacy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trip to the laundromat is now turning into a learning lesson for kids. With washers spinning, pages are turning at Family Pride Laundry in Springfield. "Kids come in here with their families," Amanda Brown said. "They have nothing to do. So, what better than to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
Alumna discusses her book on financial literacy for children

On Nov. 15, The College of Wooster hosted alumna Chelsea “Sarae” Addison ’14 for a presentation on her experience as a student and after graduation. She also spoke about her book Savannah’s Savings Jar, which champions financial literacy for children. With a focus on the culture shock she experienced, Addison spoke on the transition from high school to college life and her winding path of discovering a major. She took classes in many departments, from Spanish to biology, but eventually discovered she enjoyed communication studies and became a communication studies major. As she spoke about this journey, she repeated the phrases “don’t be afraid to change course” and “lean into your interests.” These two phrases became the foundation for her mindset after graduation as well, especially a few years later when she wrote her first book.
WOOSTER, OH
Coweta students raise money to help childhood literacy

Coweta County students raised more than $24,000 for the Coweta County Ferst Foundation by collecting coins for the organization's annual coin drive. The coin drive helps fund CCFF's mission, which, according to its website, is to provide a free, age-appropriate book each month to Coweta students under the age of 5.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Yo-Pros Go ‘Mad’ for a Cause, Raise $300,000 for Childhood Literacy

YOUNG SUPPORTERS OF the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation gathered at Hotel ZaZa for the sixth annual Storybook Gala. This year's event was truly enchanting, themed "An Evening in Wonderland" and kicking off with a VIP cocktail hour inspired by the Queen of Hearts. In the ballroom, events-décor group Art Attack created a magical forest with fairy lights, butterflies and mushrooms, and characters including Alice, Rabbit and the Mad Hatter took pics with guests all night.
HOUSTON, TX
Literacy focus of Gold project for local Girl Scout

A desire to help young people understand social issues of the day generated an entire project based on reading for one Jamestown Girl Scout. When 17-year-old Sarah Felder was considering a project for her Gold Award, she knew it needed to focus on literacy and instilling a love for reading in youths.
JAMESTOWN, NC
Therapy Dog Fetches Literacy at NBES

Wrigley, an 8-year-old yellow lab, visits the school every Friday to help striving readers build self-confidence in a supportive, non-judgmental environment. As a reading therapy dog, Wrigley is specially trained to be a good listener. His calm demeanor and friendly presence comfort nervous students. They can pet him and read quietly to themselves, or they can read aloud to him – he’s no critic.
ASHEVILLE, NC
School holds event to promote literacy, outreach

It had been a long time since Heritage Elementary School families had met together before Nov. 18. School organizers put together their first-ever Camp Read-a-lot to encourage reading and camaraderie, and as a part of their festivities, they invited groups from Northeastern State University to present to students. As part...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Career-based classes keep students more engaged

Career technical education courses are linked to higher rates of school engagement for high schoolers from low-income backgrounds. Maskot/Getty Images. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Taking a STEM-related career and technical education course in high school makes low-income students more engaged...
EDUCATION
Branigan Memorial Library Offers Free Computer Literacy Classes in December

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library offers free computer literacy in December. Each session is an independent class. Registration is not required, however space is limited. Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptops if space permits. Social distancing and face masks are required. Basic Computer Skills. Monday, December 6, 2021 from...
LAS CRUCES, NM

