Early Literacy Playroom

It was great to see so many people come out to the Downtown Halloween Celebration put on by the Owatonna Business Partnership on October 30. At this event we gave out over 300 books promoting Children’s Literacy in Steele County, one of United Way’s priorities. A huge thank you to SMIF and Dave Berg for the donation of books. The children loved picking out a book to take home. We also gave out balloons in place of candy and thanks to the generosity of Central Park Framing and Finds, we were able to give out balloons throughout the entire event. We ran out of string at the tail end of the event with a line of 30 plus children patiently waiting for a balloon, and they gave us some string to ensure every child waiting for a balloon received one, thank you.

STEELE COUNTY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO