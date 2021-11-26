ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To expand sales of EVs, UK to require chargers in new homes by 2022

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, England: Beginning in 2022, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be required in all new homes and businesses in the UK, the British government announced today. The new measure aims to encourage EV adoption around the country, adding up to 145,000 extra charging points per year. "This will...

