Sport: South Africa sport set for shutdown over new coronavirus variant

Dutch authorities placed a couple in isolation in hospital after they absconded from a quarantine hotel, as the pair reportedly said on Monday they had been "treated like dogs".
Border police said the Portuguese man and Spanish woman were arrested on board a Spain-bound plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Sunday.
They were among dozens of people quarantined in an airport hotel after 61 passengers on two KLM flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 -- 14 of them with the new Omicron variant.
"We heard that people left the hotel, unfortunately, even if they were advised to stay there. So we had to take action and we made the arrest," Robert van Kapel, spokesman for the border police at Schiphol Airport, told AFP.
