NFL

Deja Drew: Brees family takes to Superdome field after Saints-Bills, with chants of 'one more year'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

Drew Brees has no intention of clambering down from the broadcast booth to take over for the Saints at quarterback, despite how badly they could use his assistance.

But the scene on the field in the hours following the Saints' 31-6 loss to the Bills, their fourth in a row, offered a bit of deja vu. With Brees on the call alongside Mike Tirico for NBC's broadcast of the Thanksgiving showdown, his family also made a return, playing in the end zone as the grounds crew stripped the logos off the field to get ready for the upcoming Bayou Classic.

"One more year. One more year," fans could be heard chanting, a refrain that wasn't nearly loud enough after the final loss of his career, a playoff defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs to end the 2020 season.

It was a nearly empty dome Thursday night, but Brees found the few fans still hanging around to sign a few autographs, as he did so often throughout a 20-year career.

The scene was a flashback to the one after that playoff loss, with Brees joined by Brady for a few heartfelt moments between NFL legends. Brady also made a cameo during the halftime celebration of Brees' time in New Orleans, with what could be called a twist of the knife from the 44-year-old whose team is clear atop the NFC South standings.

"Thank you Drew, for retiring," Brady said during a video montage dedicated to the Saints legend. "Don't ever come back."

Brees had made it clear that Brady's hope will be the case. He's happy in retirement and spending more time with his family. He's even mastered the Sunday Night Football slide, as noted by Cris Collinsworth. Now an NFL and college football analyst, Brees took the field at halftime to thank the city and the organization, something he was unable to do at the close of his career due to COVID-driven capacity limits.

"We have experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field in this city," Brees said, before leading a Who Dat chant. "Thank you so much for loving us. Thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you, and we will always work to make you proud."

And if Thursday was any indication, his next return to the Superdome end zone will probably come in a suit and tie after his next call from the booth, rather than the huddle.

