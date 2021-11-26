ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

QUOTES-What investors are saying about the new virus variant

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three months on Friday and oil prices tumbled after the detection of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.

Little is known of the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, though scientists said it has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

TAKASHI HIROKI, CHIEF STRATEGIST, MONEX, TOKYO

“This variant is a new risk for markets. We can’t tell how far it can evade vaccines.”

RAY ATTRILL, HEAD OF FX STRATEGY, NAB, SYDNEY

“People are reacting with the uncertainty about what this means. You shoot first and ask questions later when this sort of news erupts.”

MOH SIONG SIM, CURRENCY ANALYST, BANK OF SINGAPORE

“We still don’t know how infectious the virus is ... it’s a general uncertainty. Markets are anticipating the risk here of another global wave of infections if vaccines are ineffective.

“Reopening hopes could be dashed.”

MARK ARNOLD, CIO, HYPERION ASSET MANAGEMENT, BRISBANE

“I don’t think there’s any going back to the pre-COVID world. We’re just going to get mutations through time and that’s going to change the way people operate in the economy. That’s just reality.”

SHINICHIRO KADOTA, SENIOR FX STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS, TOKYO

“We see Germany considering a lockdown, so this new variant and flare-up in the COVID situation poses some risk to market sentiment in general.

“If the COVID situation worsens, then dollar-yen could go down further, but otherwise the monetary policy divergence is definitely going to be weighing on the yen in the medium term.”

MARTIN WHETTON, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, CBA, SYDNEY

“Keep an eye on the new COVID-19 variant. None of us are virologists, but all of us have seen the impact this has had on the intended path of central bank policy and markets.”

JEFFREY HALLEY, ANALYST, OANDA, JAKARTA

“The UK has paused flights from South Africa and five other neighbouring countries, and we can expect more of this elsewhere. The complacency seen with the emergence of the delta variant in India being a lesson harshly learned.

“The one bull in the China shop that could truly derail the global recovery has always been a new strain of COVID-19 that swept the world and caused the reimposition of mass social retractions. All we know so far is the B.1.1.529 is heavily mutated, but markets are taking no chances.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy reports 103 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,085 new cases

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy reported 103 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 89 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,085 from 12,764. The count marks the first time Italy reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths since June 8.
WORLD
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GRAINS-Grain futures regain ground as coronavirus jitters ease

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures turned higher on Wednesday, recouping some of their steep losses from the previous session, as investor concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would derail the global economy began to ease. Corn and soybeans also regained ground on end-user buying, traders said, following...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Asian#Monex#Nab#Bank Of Singapore#Cio#Hyperion Asset Management#Fx#Barclays#Covid#Cba
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy approves COVID-19 vaccination for 5-11 year olds

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy's medicines agency AIFA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11. AIFA's decision, which was widely expected, came after the European Union's drug regulator (EMA) took the same step on Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MinnPost

A virus expert explains what researchers know — and don’t know — about the omicron coronavirus variant

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. A new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on Nov. 24, 2021, and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization two days later. Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

COVID-19 - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla, together with a panel of scientists, will on Monday hold a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant, which has caused alarm around the world. ECONOMIC EVENTS. - South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT. SOUTH...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Wall Street regains some ground after virus pullback

(Reuters) – Wall Street regained some of Friday’s losses on Monday, with the technology sector leading the charge and investors appearing to be somewhat reassured by U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments about the Omicron virus variant. The S&P and the Dow suffered their biggest one-day percentage declines in months in...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
WZZM 13

What you should know about the new COVID variant, Omicron

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A new highly transmissible coronavirus variant is spreading overseas, and it's called Omicron. On Friday, Nov. 26, the Biden administration announced a travel ban from South Africa and seven other nations for non-U.S. citizens. WFMY News 2 answers five key questions about the omicron variant. First,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy