ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

‘How I know Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto’: Bitcoin Expert Joshua Henslee

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin developer Ryan X. Charles was the first to give his account of why he believes that Dr. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto. Others have gone on to share their beliefs on the matter, with some even sharing their personal encounters with Dr. Wright. The latest is Bitcoin expert Joshua Henslee,...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, a feature that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) products. The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 will make the platform more scalable, enabling broader adoption. Ethereum is the second most widely held digital asset among institutional investors. Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Craig Wright Lawsuit Over $57B in Bitcoin Could Be Headed for Mistrial

Craig Wright speaking at Coingeek 2020. Image: Decrypt. The estate of Dave Kleiman sued Craig Wright in 2018. A lawsuit alleges that Kleiman and Wright were partners who invented Bitcoin together. Wright claims he is the sole inventor of Bitcoin. When presented with two impossible options, sometimes it's best to...
LAW
itechpost.com

Ethereum Killers List: 3 Cryptos to Invest In Aside From ETH

Although Ethereum rose by 500 percent since the start of the year, three other cryptocurrencies outperformed it in the market with over 5,000 percent gains. Traders might want to invest in these cryptocurrencies before the year ends. Standing behind Bitcoin, Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
coingeek.com

Kleiman v Wright: Jury struggling to agree on ‘any’ question

There was initial hope that the Kleiman v Wright jury could return a verdict before Thanksgiving. Now a full week later, the jury has told the court that they are struggling to agree on any of the questions they are tasked with deciding. It raises serious concerns over whether a...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Murray
Person
Ryan
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
coingeek.com

Jack Dorsey quits Twitter: Will its treatment of BSV industry improve?

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has decided to leave the CEO role at Twitter again. The controversial co-founder and chief will remain the chief executive at payments firm Square and board member until the next shareholder meeting around May 2022. In a statement posted (naturally) on Twitter, Dorsey said...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Bitcoin and disruptive innovation

Have a look at any recent list of ideas for exciting technological innovations and blockchain will be at the forefront. There are no shortages of proposed blockchain applications, promising the disruption of everything from simple bookkeeping up to the entire global financial system. “What an exciting time! IBM, JP Morgan,...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

How innovations in money changed the world and how Bitcoin will do the same

To better understand Bitcoin, it helps if we know a little about the history of money. In this article, Marquez Comelab explores the origins of money, what our ancestors used as money, and why. He also tells a story of a particular innovation in money that changed the course of our history, with its impact reverberating across centuries and still influences us to this very day.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britevue#Australian
coingeek.com

Kleiman v Wright jury still out, what will they decide and how?

The jury in the history-making Kleiman v Wright trial is still deliberating on a verdict, and their decision could change both Bitcoin’s future and perceptions of its past. The amounts of money in question could reach hundreds of billions of dollars, setting a new record for personal litigation. Why is it taking so long to decide, and what could be going through the jurors’ minds?
LAW
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Addresses Holding at Least One Satoshi Swell Above the 40 Million Mark

There are signs that Bitcoin is experiencing more widespread adoption, as there are more than 40 million addresses that hold at least one satoshi. The number of addresses of bitcoin wallets that hold more than one Satoshi has now crossed the 40 million mark. One Satoshi is equivalent to 0.00000001 BTC and is the smallest unit of transaction that gets recorded on the blockchain. Most of the addresses that saw a marked increase in 2021 own a maximum of 0.01 BTC.
CURRENCIES
coingeek.com

Bitcoin—the jury is still out

The biggest civil court case in recent history is winding down. Both sides of the Kleiman v Wright trial have made their case, and the jury is now out on deliberation. I figure this may be the last time I can write something without it being a retrospective “in hindsight” viewpoint. So I will take that liberty and give an opinion while I can still say that an official court ruling unsullies my viewpoint.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
coingeek.com

Chillax on Robinhood Crypto

It is easy to dog-pile on the latest target of social media’s outrage. The satisfaction is alluring; vindication can be yours with just a couple of clicks! You can easily support the misinformation about Dr. Craig Wright, shame the people involved in the death of Harambe, share the hate on Johnny Depp (only to take it back later), protest against Wendy’s cutting spicy nuggets, or join cancel culture for today’s catastrophe. This is not to say that there are no reasonable causes for outrage, but when everything is a cause for moral outrage, effectively, none of it is. The rage also retargets quickly, most often leaving the problems without a complete resolution. Did you know that the hunt for Joseph Kony stopped in 2017?
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin is one of the best ways to pass the 10K M. Most of the experts feel that sooner or later, Bitcoin will surpass the said limit sooner or later. However, the opinion of the experts varies from one expert to another. The volatility does not seem to be new. Several experts feel that some new digital currency-based investors have been highly conscious when allocating part and parcel of their profile to digital currency.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And Satoshi’s Seed: From Descartes To Quantum Play

“We are powerfully imprisoned in these Dark Ages simply by the terms in which we have been conditioned to think.” — Buckminster Fuller. To many Bitcoiners, “Bitcoin is hope” and the future appears bright. However, this is not the case for many non-Bitcoin people right now. Despite this, I think Bitcoiners and non-Bitcoiners alike can agree that our collective experience currently feels mired in muck. Our world has rapidly descended into acute polarization, and even within today’s chaos, fear and confusion, most people can point fingers and easily identify where problems exist. While many of our “leaders” appear to capitalize on the socially pervasive finger-pointing by simply providing even more emphatic finger-pointing, our political bureaucrats cannot step up to fulfill the role of the independent, creative problem solver. We Bitcoin plebeians who view the mayhem and disruption through the lens of Bitcoin often try to help by providing an alternative, insightful and analytical narrative as we attempt to “orange pill” friends and family. But like the crazy aunt in the basement, we are often either politely ignored, ridiculed or, at times, outright vilified.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy