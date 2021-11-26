ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

With Elgato's Green Screen deal, your streams will never look the same again

By Matt Brown
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing a green screen is one of the easiest ways to inject some life into your streaming setup. Installing a backdrop allows you to remove your bedroom or office space from the picture, providing a simple way to set the mood. The Elgato Green Screen is a popular option among streaming,...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Elgato Green Screen#Tiktok#Windows Central
PlayStation LifeStyle

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Review – Not Just For Streamers, Stream Deck is For Streamlining

If there’s a piece of tech at the center of Elgato’s home streaming lineup, it’s the Stream Deck. While the company may have started o0ut simply providing capture cards to stream console games (well before that feature was ever baked right into your console), the soft rectangular shape of the HD60s no longer stands as the centerpiece of Elgato’s empire. The nexus of everything that Elgato does, Stream Deck provides near limitless options for how it can be integrated into your setup, not only from a streaming perspective, but far beyond. Don’t envision yourself as that next great content creator? Can’t land a shot in Fortnite to save your life? That’s okay. Acting as a singular interface that can interface with, well, just about anything, Stream Deck is a must-have piece of tech if you spend your days working at a computer, and even has some creative ways to use it if you don’t (think smart home integrations…). In fact, Elgato has numerous videos on the very subject of using Stream Deck for things outside of just streaming.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Save $30 On Elgato's Premium Wave:3 Streaming Microphone

Amazon has a deal on the Elgato Wave:3 streaming microphone right now bringing it down in cost by 20%. Normally, you’d pay $150 to get this mic. Right now though, because Amazon has a ton of limited time deal prices up for Black Friday, the Elgato Wave:3 is being discounted down to $120. Saving you $30.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Devices Start at Just $20 For Cyber Monday

It’s Cyber Monday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Cyber Week Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Echo Deal Amazon The best Cyber Monday smart speaker deal we’ve found is definitely this 50% discount on Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen), which brings it down to $20. The...
ELECTRONICS
gadgethacks.com

How To Unlock Android 12's Game Dashboard for Easy Screen Recordings, Screenshots, and Live Streaming in Any Game

Android 12 comes with new features and upgrades that any mobile gamer can appreciate, including Instant Play, which lets you play games instantly without downloading them first. Even better, there's Game Dashboard, which adds shortcuts for screenshots, screen recordings, and more in whatever game you play. The only problems are that it's not enabled by default, and it's a little hard to find.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

Apple Is Launching a New Self-Service Repair Program, So You Never Have to Be Embarrassed by Your Cracked Screen Again

If you’ve ever handed over your iPhone to one of Apple’s Genius Bar “geniuses” (or another Apple-authorized technician) and secretly wondered whether you could just as easily replace the shattered screen yourself, you’ll soon be able to find out. As 9to5Mac reports, Apple is launching Self Service Repair—a new program...
CELL PHONES
NEWS10 ABC

13 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Get the Elgato Stream Deck for 33% off in a Black Friday special

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Elgato's superb 15-button Stream Deck is in stock and $99.99 on Amazon, a Black Friday discount of $50 off its regular price.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Keep your Switch Lite looking great with this HORI screen protector at 50% off

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a great little machine but keeping it looking as good as new isn't always easy. As a device that's supposed to be used on the go, you're going to need a screen protector to make sure that the display looks as good next year as it did yesterday. HORI is a brand with a long history of making great screen protectors and now is a great time to pick one up.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Sales on Secretlab, Nintendo, Elgato, and more

When it comes to gaming, skill is what separates the best from the rest. But, it also helps to have gear that enhances your viewing, precision, and control. If you're eyeing an upgrade to your gaming setup, there's no better time to shop around than now. Stores like Best Buy and Newegg have already started to heavily discount everyday products, including mechanical keyboards, AAA games, and more. Below you'll find the very best that is in stores today.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Save 25% on this Elgato HD60 S+ gaming capture card for Cyber Monday

Whether you’re a budding streamer or a veteran used to wowing audiences with your impressive runs of Dark Souls, getting the best capture card to suit your needs is a must. A great capture card can help lower the overhead on your hardware and help you boost your fps, making for a much sleeker, smoother recording or livestreaming experience. Now that Cyber Monday is in full swing, there’s a great deal on an Elgato HD60 S+ capture card.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

These Cyber Monday deals will help your selfies look better than ever

We all want to look our best when we're on video, even if it's a tedious work meeting, and for many, those boring it-could-have-been-an-email video meetings are still a reality. That's why it's always ideal to have a good setup. While you can always step up your video quality with one of these Cyber Monday webcam deals, you won't find many webcams with included light rings. That's why it's a good idea to pick up a ring light, which you can use with your laptop or brand new iPhone 13 for optimal lighting. Tripods are also a good idea for the mobile photographer in all of us.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Cyber Week Deals Under $100

Cyber Week is here, which means now is the best time to score deep discounts on thousands of items from the world’s biggest stores and latest startups. We’ve rounded up the best deals you can find for under $100 — some fall below $10. If you’re getting holiday shopping out of the way, or want to treat yourself, these are the top deals you should consider. 1. Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 ($12 Off) Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite lets you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, TIDAL, or any other major streaming service in full HD. It comes bundled with an Alexa Voice...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy