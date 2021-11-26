Downtown District presents Thing-A-Ma-Jingle

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Holiday Art on the Lawn, a day of art, music, and holiday cheer. Local artists representing a variety of styles will be onsite selling their work. Also, the festive Tinsel Singers will take to the front porch of the Museum to sing some holiday favorites. There will be hot cider if the weather is chilly.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO