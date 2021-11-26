Downtown District presents Thing-A-Ma-Jingle

Join us for a holiday blowout featuring FOUR unique market experiences curated by Downtown Lakeland, Buena Market, Lakeland Punk Flea, and Art Crawl!. · Specialty food and drinks from Lakeland’s best pop-ups This event will span five blocks of Kentucky Avenue, with art, home goods, gifts, and the best mix...
H-Town Christmas Countdown, a brand-new holiday pop-up from the creators of Hou-Ville, will feature 15 larger-than-life Christmas and Hollywood movie sets with Insta-worthy photo-ops in some of the favorite H-Town places and iconic holiday movies. The immersive pop-up gives visitors a chance to grab a selfie in scenes from classic holiday movies like A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman, and Elf, as they stroll through a festive, 10,000-square-foot Winter Wonderland.
At the Energy Corridor District's inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests can enjoy hot cocoa, cider, and holiday cookies, as well as a concert by the EchOrchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets as seating is limited.
The Mill Town Players will present Jingle Bell Rock Dec. 3-19 which features a rockin’ Christmas concert of 30 songs made famous by recording artists of the 1950s and 60s, including vintage hits from such favorites as Elvis, Brenda Lee, and Chuck Berry. The performance includes seven performers backed by a live, 8-piece band, including a horn section!. This concert is perfect for the whole family and is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!
SANFORD, Fla. – Downtown Sanford is once again transforming to celebrate the holidays with its annual Jingle Jam Community Party this weekend. This marks the fourth year Jingle Jam is bringing the festivities to downtown Sanford with live music, over 15 food trucks, carnival games and more Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The downtown Clarkesville square has been listed as a historic district with the National Register of Historic Places, the city announced Monday. A historic listing from the National Parks Service is to follow. “So many people have contributed to documenting the history of this sweet place we call home,” Clarkesville...
The 39th Annual Downtown Burlington Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, December 3. Fantastical parade floats, community members, and dazzling lights will make their way through Historic Downtown Burlington as a way to ring in the holidays. This annual jubilee brings the community together and fills the small town...
Heartland Sings will perform “Jingle Bell Jazz” at the Pemberville Opera House on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Live in the House concert series. Tickets are $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol at 419-287-4848. The show...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The holiday season is here, and the Spa City’s downtown district is kicking it off with a weekend-long Victorian tradition. In an effort to preserve the holiday tradition of the 35th annual Victorian Streetwalk, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association will extend the annual one-night event to a weekend-long celebration this Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5.
Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Holiday Art on the Lawn, a day of art, music, and holiday cheer. Local artists representing a variety of styles will be onsite selling their work. Also, the festive Tinsel Singers will take to the front porch of the Museum to sing some holiday favorites. There will be hot cider if the weather is chilly.
Sounds of the City is a dynamic cultural experience that reanimates the urban music scenes of the cities that birthed today's music culture and highlights music influence on the fashion and art created in the respective periods of time. Youth Soul Love, Julian Caesar, and other artists will perform.
Nutcracker in the Park is an outdoor holiday market that will feature more than 50 vendors selling everything from designer dog clothing to food items, décor, jewelry, and more.
The Prescott Downtown Partnership invites everyone to join in this year’s parade and after-parade party at Mile High Middle School field to enjoy the bonfire, Christmas music, and reindeer races for the kids. Bundle up, it will be cold!. The parade starts on Saturday, November 27th at 6 PM with...
Santa on the Terrace is a holiday photo opportunity that will include a few festive twists, including free family photos with Santa in his brand-new, socially-distant sleigh, with the skyline background (pets welcome), a "Texas ice-skating" roller rink with tunes by Underground Roller Disco and wheels by Sharky Rental Skate Company, a life-sized photo frame for selfies, and more.
Join nearly two dozen participating businesses for "Mingle & Jingle," a shopping and dining experience, in downtown Kilgore this evening, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. •••. The 90th Annual Kilgore Christmas Parade is scheduled for...
Willard's Brewery will host a 5k fun run course that starts and ends at the taproom in Pflugerville. All participants receive a craft brew/seltzer from Willard's, a choice of a collector's pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series, chance to win door prizes, like Brewery Running Series merchandise or a growler to take home, access to event festivities, games, goodies and giveaways, and more.
The 57th Annual Austin Trail of Lights will open with a drive-thru format where participants can witness light displays while eating Christmas cookies and listening to holiday music.
Light Up Lowest Greenville adds an extra dose of brightness and holiday cheer to the vibrant neighborhood. Some of Dallas's best restaurants, bars and shops come together to offer special drinks, snacks, and other holiday offerings to everyone who attends. The tree lighting will take place outside Son of a Butcher at 7 pm.
Holiday in the Plaza is full of family-friendly holiday activities, including photo ops with Santa, the popular Christmas monkey, and live reindeer. The fun also includes drumming toy soldiers, a snow machine, carnival games, the Polar Express Train, and more. Santa will light the iconic Castle Hills 68-foot tree after sunset.
At Santa on the Trail, visitors can kick off the holiday season with The Trail Foundation with pictures with Santa, live music, and goodies to take home.
