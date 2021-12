Magic turkeys fly into box at Sentinel office, ready to cook! Kids point to them, saying, “Yep, there they are!” Anyone have any idea who these people are? Why there’s a box of turkeys on the sidewalk in front of the Sentinel office? When this was? All we know is that this picture once ran in The Sentinel, lost in the annals of yesteryear. If you know anything about it, please drop us an email (info@goldendalesentinel.com) or give us a call (773-3777) or drop in at the office—and remember, you’re welcome to come in and take a look at the original photograph.

GOLDENDALE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO