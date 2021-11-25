ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Alert: baby clothes, mattresses and furnaces

By Katrina Sperl
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There are two recalls on baby clothes parents should look out for. Hanna Andersson put out a recall alert on its baby ruffle rompers. The company says the snaps can detach, poising a choking hazard to young children. If you have this romper, call Hanna...

342,000 furnace parts recalled after ‘significant fire and smoke damage’ to homes

Burning down the house is not among a furnace’s functions. That’s why Goodman Manufacturing Co. recalled 342,300 evaporator coil drain pans in the United States and Canada. The drain pains are “installed with residential condensing gas furnaces in an up-flow configuration.”. The exact problem with the drain pans, as described...
