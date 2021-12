All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pocket Sandwich Theatre will present the 39th production of Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge has become a holiday tradition for many and is so popular that it has become a much anticipated season every year since 1982. The show is a musical based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. This tale of love, redemption, and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO