Lights Over Lago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Grand Galvez will celebrate the start of the holidays with the revival of its annual Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration. Holiday festivities include a special appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the Galveston Ballet and the Galveston Symphony Brass Ensemble, and the lighting of the hotel’s 35-foot Christmas tree. KHOU-TV’s Mia Gradney returns this year as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening. During the event, the hotel collects donations for the Salvation Army of Galveston County.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO