Lights Over Lago

H-Town Christmas Countdown, a brand-new holiday pop-up from the creators of Hou-Ville, will feature 15 larger-than-life Christmas and Hollywood movie sets with Insta-worthy photo-ops in some of the favorite H-Town places and iconic holiday movies. The immersive pop-up gives visitors a chance to grab a selfie in scenes from classic holiday movies like A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman, and Elf, as they stroll through a festive, 10,000-square-foot Winter Wonderland.
At the Energy Corridor District's inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests can enjoy hot cocoa, cider, and holiday cookies, as well as a concert by the EchOrchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets as seating is limited.
DERBY — The city was scheduled to light its Christmas tree Friday evening, but concerns over the current COVID-19 situation in Connecticut led city officials to cancel the traditional ceremony. Mayor Rich Dziekan said he made the decision out of an abundance of caution, but the cancellation still led to...
Holiday in the Plaza is full of family-friendly holiday activities, including photo ops with Santa, the popular Christmas monkey, and live reindeer. The fun also includes drumming toy soldiers, a snow machine, carnival games, the Polar Express Train, and more. Santa will light the iconic Castle Hills 68-foot tree after sunset.
The 57th Annual Austin Trail of Lights will open with a drive-thru format where participants can witness light displays while eating Christmas cookies and listening to holiday music.
Light Up Lowest Greenville adds an extra dose of brightness and holiday cheer to the vibrant neighborhood. Some of Dallas's best restaurants, bars and shops come together to offer special drinks, snacks, and other holiday offerings to everyone who attends. The tree lighting will take place outside Son of a Butcher at 7 pm.
The Thing-A-Ma-Jingle giant block party will feature a night market, carol-oke, photo ops with hipster Santa, lighting projections, and more. Event goers will enjoy food and drink specials and live music at area bars and restaurants. This event is recommended for ages 21 years old and above.
Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano will be bedazzled with more than one million twinkling holiday lights and filled with animated yuletide displays as part of the venue's first-ever Lights on the Farm holiday event.
The city of Georgetown's traditional Lighting of the Square event will return to an in-person ceremony this year. The lights around the square and Williamson County Courthouse will be officially lit. Mayor Josh Schroeder and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will flip the switch. After the lighting, Santa Claus will be available for photos inside the courthouse in exchange for an unwrapped toy, wrapping paper or monetary donation, benefiting the Brown Santa program.
The 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting will begin with the illumination of Uptown's 300 custom, 20-ft. holiday trees along Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue. The family event will feature festive holiday shopping and treats, unique street entertainment, and the sights and sounds of the holiday season, along with a special appearance from Santa. Following the ceremonial lighting of Uptown's holiday trees, the evening will culminate with a fireworks display followed by a light show.
Upon arriving at the entrance of Prairie Lights, visitors will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along two miles of path. Hundreds of all-new displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads.
The annual Festival of Lights Parade returns to Downtown Twin Falls this year. The displays are stunningly beautiful and it is a fantastic family event. It is hard not to be happy when vehicles and floats are driving down Main covered in Christmas lights. The parade doubles as a tree...
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Columbiana is officially kicking off the Christmas season. Thursday was the first night of the Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show. There is certainly a lot to see at the drive-thru holiday display with over 85 different displays and over one million lights. This year they’re trying out a different kind of light.
Each year at Christmastime, the English Village in Lake Havasu City transforms into a winter wonderland for its annual Festival of Lights. Quaint shops and restaurants are adorned with lights and decorations, and the iconic London Bridge is outfitted with elegant wreaths and glittering bulbs galore. It’s like a scene straight out of a Hallmark […]
Grand Galvez will celebrate the start of the holidays with the revival of its annual Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration. Holiday festivities include a special appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the Galveston Ballet and the Galveston Symphony Brass Ensemble, and the lighting of the hotel's 35-foot Christmas tree. KHOU-TV's Mia Gradney returns this year as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening. During the event, the hotel collects donations for the Salvation Army of Galveston County.
The Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau will present North Pole Express Christmas Village, featuring a winter wonderland in the Snowy Christmas Forest where visitors can take a selfie in the snow in Texas.
It's December, and Daytona Beach Shores is ready to get into the holiday spirit.
The annual Daytona Beach Shores Christmas Parade & Event will happen this Saturday, Dec. 4, promising “a day of fun and excitement for all ages” with food trucks, music and a tree lighting at Veterans Park.
BOISE, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza will light up Downtown Caldwell with over a million lights to kick off Winter Wonderland Opening Weekend and the holiday season. The family-friendly, fun-filled, three-day festival will take place November 19-21 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. The festive lights will illuminate downtown Caldwell through January 10.
