In a place as crowded, high tech and self-aware as Singapore it can be difficult to find the unique and the unknown. Yet that was the challenge laid down by the Singapore Tourism Board when opening its SG Stories Content Fund for a second funding round. It received over 400 submissions and selected 18 projects to be made. “Through The Lens,” a five-part short-documentary series that was among the winners, takes photographers and stills photography as its unifying forces and sets them exploring the city state. Produced by Kenneth Chan of Hatched Productions, the series features the 6-minute works of five photographers in...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 20 HOURS AGO