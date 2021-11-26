Black Friday 2021 Deals LIVE: Huge Savings On Dyson Products, Apple Watches & Walmart Items

There have been several restocks of the PS5 in recent days, with stock flying off the virtual shelves in moments. Unfortunately, it seems as though PS5 restocks will be slowing down as we get closer to the holiday season. The good news is that if you were hoping to get your hands on a PS5 around Black Friday, there will be opportunities – particularly at Walmart who have confirmed that the console will be available to buy starting today, November 22nd. Everything you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO