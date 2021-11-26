ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor - $599,900

Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELCOME TO HORSE COUNTRY, 2.3 ACRES!! CLEARED LOT FOR HORSES!! LARGE POLE BARN WITH STALLS!! IN-GROUND POOL!! LAND, PRIVACY, NATURE!! This stunning four bedroom, two and half bath, Nearly 3,000 sqft, forever home features: large asphalt driveway, huge full length covered front porch, foyer showcasing the staircase...

pressofatlanticcity.com

