Llantwit Fardre: Man charged with murder of June Fox-Roberts
5 days ago
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman in her home. The body of June Fox-Roberts was found at her house in St Anne's Drive, Llantwit Fardre, on Sunday afternoon. Luke Deeley, 25,...
A 20-year-old Wallington woman and an accused heroin dealer from Paterson were both charged with murder in the death of her 8-month-old baby.Ashley Roman and Joshua Delgado, 22, brought the infant to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on Oct. 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pa…
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool city centre on Thursday. The boy, who cannot be named because of his young age, appeared briefly before a judge today where the murder charge, and a charge of being in possession of a blade, were read out to him. He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.
Seven teenagers have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was allegedly attacked while walking through an underpass following a night out.Danny Humbled, 35, died after suffering severe head injuries in the 1am incident in the Northumberland town of Cramlington on 29 May.The seven accused – all aged 16 and 17 at the time – appeared individually at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Three of them have since turned 18 and were remanded in custody. They are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way; Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue;, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove – all of Blyth.The other...
A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Update: Wednesday, 3:47 p.m. The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified the two individuals found dead Tuesday night in the area of Linda Lane as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville. HPD has arrested Anthony...
The stepfather of a five-year-old boy found dead in a Welsh river has denied murdering the child. John Cole, 39, pleaded not guilty to killing Logan Mwangi - also known as Logan Williamson - at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court on Friday. The five-year-old boy was discovered in the...
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years after raping and murdering a pensioner. Jason Graham 30, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for sexually assaulting and killing Esther Brown in her own home. The 67-year-old, who has been described...
A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
The boyfriend of a mom-to-be in Texas has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing the young woman after he found out she was pregnant. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, who is accused of shooting 25-year-old Cavanna Smith in the head last month and leaving her dead body in the middle of a Houston street. She was four-and-a-half weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harris County District Court.
LOWELL, Mass. — The very last Facebook post of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, of Boston, was written on Wednesday. In it, she wrote, “my daughter will never need for anything can’t wait to celebrate her first thanksgiving tomorrow.” Sadly, the next day would be her first and only Thanksgiving with her daughter.
A judge has lifted an order protecting the identity of a 14-year-old gunman convicted of murder after shooting another teenager during a gang attack in Birmingham Yussuf Mustapha, from Birmingham, is facing a mandatory life sentence alongside three other teenagers convicted earlier this month of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln near his home in Handsworth, Birmingham.Jurors also convicted a fifth defendant of manslaughter after hearing how Keon was stabbed and shot in the stomach in Linwood Road, and later died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.A five-week trial was told Keon suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal injury to his abdomen...
A teenager has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for murdering his 12-year-old friend after luring him to woodland and attempting to decapitate him. The 15-year-old boy, who can now be named as Marcel Grzeszcz, repeatedly stabbed Roberts Buncis in Fishtoft, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on 12 December last year.
A body found on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, who went missing on her way to meet friends, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Tuesday. The teenager went missing on 20 November, and had been waiting to catch a bus into town after leaving home.Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on 23 November is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be...
LOWELL (CBS) – A Lowell man appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of a young mother on Thanksgiving. Leonard Robinson, 22, is accused of killing Dejah Jenkins-Minus.
Robinson was described as the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Jenkins-Minus. He is being held without bail.
“Dejah was found in the house that he was living in alone, in his bedroom, which was locked when any witness or the police came to that location,” a prosecutor said in court.
Leonard Robinson in court on November 30, 2021 (WBZ-TV)
Officers found Jenkins-Minus suffering from a fractured neck and with more than 58 stab wounds.
“Further investigation revealed...
A Crawford County man pleads guilty and is sentenced for his role in the murder of his girlfriend’s ex. Eric Ray, 51, of Steelville, pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse. He was sentenced to 120-days of shock incarceration. Ray’s girlfriend, Beau Dyer, 20, also...
The wife of a former soldier has been found guilty of the murder of her newborn baby by abandoning him in woodland after she discovered she was pregnant too late to have an abortion.Silipa Keresi was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Maliki Keresi who was found dead, wrapped in a bath towel, in woodland near to the defendant’s home in Hythe, New Forest Hampshire on March 5 2020.The trial heard that the 38-year-old, from Fiji, who is married to a former Commonwealth soldier in the British Army was stressed at the time by...
