Llantwit Fardre: Man charged with murder of June Fox-Roberts

A body found on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, who went missing on her way to meet friends, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Tuesday. The teenager went missing on 20 November, and had been waiting to catch a bus into town after leaving home.Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on 23 November is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be...

