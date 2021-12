A piece of new technology has completely transformed one of the most annoying parts of Christmas into a nightly pleasure. We love decorating our house for the holidays. Each year, I like to add a little more lights to the front of the house. What started out with lights on the railing and door has now spread to the bushes on both sides of the house, the trees out front, and now the whole garage. It's great to see the glow of the lights outside our house each night, but getting them all to turn on and off has proven to be a hassle.

