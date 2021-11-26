Otters Storm Back to Beat Greyhounds on Thanksgiving Night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Through the early season, No. 22/24 St. Bonaventure has proven to be a second half team. The Bonnies produced their most thrilling second half in recent memory, erasing a 16-point deficit to shock Clemson in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic, 68-65, Friday afternoon at TD Arena.
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Down by 10 with just over seven minutes remaining in the game, No. 9 Oregon mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally to top Oklahoma, 98-93, in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Saturday. A host of Ducks delivered big plays down the stretch, led by...
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — This was playoff football at its finest. Two crosstown rivals exchanging strikes with elimination on the line, Chatfield and Dakota Ridge battled it out in a marquee matchup at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night. Ultimately, it was the Chargers who outlasted the Eagles 42-31 in the Class...
It’s been more than a year since I have taken one of my videocams into The Friday Night Jamboree on its traditional dance floor at The Floyd Country Store. The pandemic played a large role in such a delay, along with a sports season and other assignments but we’re between sports now (basketball begins next week) and a free Friday night presented action on a cold November evening.
Move over Big Papi, North Andover's Jack Ferullo has just added his name to the Fenway Park annals of magical performances. In the Tuesday night, Nov. 23, nightcap at Fenway Park, the Andover Golden Warriors and North Andover Scarlet Knights added a thrilling chapter to their Merrimack Valley rivalry. Andover...
Buffalo will have a short week of prep before the team heads to New Orleans on Wednesday for a Thanksgiving night matchup against the Saints. While this game doesn’t necessarily have playoff implications, it is important for both teams if they want to keep their playoff chances alive. The Bills are second in the AFC East (6-4) and the Saints are second in the NFC South (5-5). Both teams have won just two of the last five games and the Saints are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Buffalo and New Orleans also rank seventh in the conference standings, which means if the playoffs started today, they would be the last two teams in.
The Erie Otters rallied from a three-goal deficit to take a 5-3 victory over Sault Ste. Marie as the team hosted its annual Thanksgiving night game at Erie Insurance Arena. Brendan Hoffmann led Erie (5-11-1-0) with two goals and one assist. Noah Sedore, Connor Lockhart and Elias Cohan also scored.
The Miami Heat earned a gritty road win with a 100-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night thanks to a season-high 31 points from Tyler Herro and a fourth quarter rally to turn the game around. They were down by 12 points with three minutes left in the...
Erie Otters have two more games this Thanksgiving weekend. The Erie Otters have two more games on the weekend both at home with Guelph beginning Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. from Erie Insurance Arena. Erie is coming off a big comeback on Thanksgiving night. After trailing 3-0 midway through the...
This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is Gannon University guard and Cathedral Prep grad Alfonso Pickens who takes the steal for the score in transition. His Gannon Golden Knights beat D’Youville 99-63 to advance to the Gary Miller Classic finals Saturday night at 7:30...
The Missouri men’s basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat SMU in overtime, 80-75, in its first game of the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday at UNF Arena. Forward Kobe Brown led the Tigers in scoring with a career-high 24 points, along with five rebounds. Guard Ronnie DeGray III had 18 points and DaJuan Gordon had 14, with both playing a crucial role to put the Tigers back in the game late.
A night after suffering their first shutout loss of the season to Peoria, the Quad City Storm bounced back against Vermillion County in a 5-1 win at TaxSlayer Center on Saturday night. QC scored three goals in the third period and out-shot Vermillion County 56-21. The Danville, Ill.-based Bobcats were...
The saying goes “no rest for the wicked,” and that applies to Buffalo Kickoff Live. As we digest the Thanksgiving win, we also look toward Monday Night Football. For now, the Bills are tied atop the AFC East with the Patriots, making today’s New England game and Week 13’s Monday night game crucial.
During its postseason march, the McDowell Trojans have leaned on its running game and the strength of its offensive line. They will need that performance to continue when they go up against District Seven champion Mount Lebanon on Friday night.
Carmel picked up its first win of the season Saturday at the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic in Cincinnati, beating Cincinnati Elder 39-33. It was a back-and-forth game, with the defending Class 4A state champion Greyhounds leading 14-3 after the first quarter. Elder cut into that lead slightly by halftime, but Carmel still led 21-12 at the break. Elder then held down the Greyhounds’ offense in the third period to take a 24-23 lead, but Carmel roared back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Elder 16-9.
The Full Armor Warriors defeated Athens Prep STORM in their November 12 Homecoming basketball game. Jake Norman scored the first two goals for the Warriors, followed by Landon Thompson and Noah Hurff. At the end of the first quarter, both teams were tied at 11. By halftime, the Warriors held the lead, 32 to 24, thanks to N Lian, Peyton Clifton, Micah Ketchum, Thompson, and Hurff.
Comments / 0