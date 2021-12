Question: We just got a puppy, so this will be our first holiday season together. What sort of things do we need to be aware of at Thanksgiving?. Answer: Holidays can be pretty hectic for us, and they can be stressful for pets too. If you're having guests over, I always recommend a good walk prior to their arrival. If he's had some exercise first, he'll be calmer and (as a rule) less likely to jump on everybody who comes through the door. Your grandchildren, nieces and nephews will be excited about the new puppy, but unless they're familiar with how to approach a dog, they could unintentionally be rough with him or handle him in a way he doesn't like. Dropping a puppy can cause them to be scared of being picked up for the rest of their life.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO