I'm not exaggerating when I say that I can't leave my apartment or scroll through Instagram without seeing someone wearing a pair of Crocs. It's safe to say that they've taken over the Internet and the city streets (and even fashion week) in a major way. Some of the biggest celebrities have adorned their feet with this highly coveted clog, and some of your favorite designers have brought fun and eclectic collaborations to life. I think I get it now. It's actually quite simple: Crocs are comfortable, customizable (just look at those charms), and cute. Now that the brand released a cozy winter line, the Croc Era is in full force with no signs of slowing down. This new line features faux-fur accents, sherpa lining, and puffer boots, and I totally get the hype. Prepared to spice up your winter shoe collection or someone else's this holiday season? Just keep scrolling.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO