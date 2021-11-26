ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Christmas Parades Near You in 2021

By Michael Aldrich
Nashville Parent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinding through the streets of downtown Franklin, the parade is a celebration of the holidays and the official welcome of Santa Claus to Franklin from 2 – 4 p.m. The parade begins at Jim Warren Park (705 Boyd Mill Ave, Franklin). Christmas Parade. Saturday, Dec. 5. The Annual Goodlettsville...

nashvilleparent.com

Nashville Parent

Santa Sightings For Christmas 2021

Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital video greeting card to share on social media. Additional photo packages are also available for purchase and print instantly in the store. Note: These are contactless visits with Santa. Opry Mills Mall. Daily thru...
NASHVILLE, TN
waxahachietx.com

Here's where you can see Christmas parades, tree lightings around Ellis County

Waxahachie’s annual Christmas Parade and Community Tree Lighting returns this year after taking off in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year’s event is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Festivities begin with Jingle Jam at Railyard Park, which will feature music from DJ Jon (Jingle) Bell. There will be letters to Santa sheets available for children to fill out and drop off in the North Pole mailbox or deliver to Santa in the Courthouse Square.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Nashville Parent

Westhaven to Hold Second Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

The second annual holiday tree lighting at Westhaven will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 29, at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights, will be lit by retired City of Franklin City of Franklin Margaret Martin following brief remarks from Brian Sewell, president of Southern Land Company (developer and operator of Westhaven).
FRANKLIN, TN
Elk Valley Times

Old Fashioned Christmas: Fayetteville Christmas Parade is Saturday

The City of Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Department will hold its annual Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. Organizers confirmed last week Santa Claus has made plans with Fayetteville Parks and Recreation to appear in the parade again this year. The theme is “Old Fashioned Christmas.”. The grand marshals for...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
disneydining.com

How You Can See the Magic Kingdom Christmas Parade WITHOUT An After-Hours Event Ticket

When it was announced that a new, after-hours event would be taking the place of the popular Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, many Guests were apprehensive — due mainly to the high price tag of the party. Disney Very Merriest After Hours, like Very Merry Christmas Party, would also be four hours and would include a special parade and Christmas fireworks, as well as some included snacks like hot chocolate and cookies, but many Guests did not think that they could spend over $200 per ticket, especially after dealing with a pandemic year.
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Dog spends last day frolicking in the snow, thanks to kind park rangers: 'Rest well, snow queen'

In equally heartwarming and bittersweet news, an old dog in Utah spent the last day of her life doing her favorite thing: playing in the snow. Despite the less than ideal weather conditions, officials from the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department did everything in their control to ensure Maggie, a sweet pup, could enjoy her last day on Earth. Her experience was documented on Twitter, where social media users expressed their heartfelt condolences and joy with Maggie's parents. Since the post was first uploaded by the wildly popular account, We Rate Dogs, it has gained over 86,100 likes. It has also been shared over 10,000 times.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Nashville Parent

Light Those Leg Lamps! ‘A Christmas Story’ Returns

Nashville Repertory Theatre’s holiday tradition A Christmas Story returns to TPAC’s Andrew Johnson Theatre following the success of its season opener Ragtime. The production will be performed at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Johnson Theater, 505 Deaderick Street, from Thursday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 19th, 2021. For ticket and showtime information, visit nashvillerep.org.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

11 best chocolate hampers to indulge in this Christmas

Not sure what to get the person who has everything? A bumper box of chocolate is always welcome and is a deliciously indulgent way to spoil someone special this Christmas.Hampers range from around £20 to a whopping £190 and can be delivered straight to the recipient’s door, often with next-day delivery, making them ideal for last-minute gifts. Some include extra treats like prosecco or champagne, but chocolate is the star of the show in all of these options.There’s one to suit every taste, from more family-orientated options including hot chocolate and cakes, to lavish hampers of gourmet chocs for when...
FOOD & DRINKS
voiceofalexandria.com

Santa's Sleigh 2021

Once again, Santa's Sleigh is being loaded with goodies and he'll be landing in the KX92 Studios beginning December 6th, 2021. Listen for the obvious cue from Santa, call in at 320 763-9274 and guess which of these prizes are in Santa's Sleigh today... and if you're correct, you'll win. If your guess is incorrect you still win a certificate for a two liter bottle of Sprite or Sprite Zero from Viking Coca Cola and Elden’s!
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Nashville Parent

How You Can Give Back This Holiday Season

Toys for Tots Virtual Toy Drive DonateAToy.org Through a partnership with DonateAToy.org, you can give a needy child a toy without having to find a local box distribution point. This virtual toy drive makes it easy and contact-free. Volunteer Match volunteermatch.org Volunteer Match makes it easy to give back. Log...
NASHVILLE, TN

