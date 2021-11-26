13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Nov. 26 - Dec. 2, 2021

Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Nov. 26 - Dec. 2, 2021:

1. Returning for its tenth consecutive season, the iconic Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan will once again undergo an enchanting transformation into a festive holiday wonderland, The Ice Rink.

2. A cheery display has arrived at ARIA Resort & Casino with fun and flavorful pastry masterpieces designed to delight audiences of all ages. The display will welcome guests throughout the holiday season.

3. Glittering Lights will add two new elements for the community to enjoy with its open-air Santa Tram and Living Nativity scene at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 26.

4. Enjoy a holiday movie night at The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery with Nightmare Before Christmas playing Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

5. Make your way to The Green at Silverton hotel-casino to kick off the holiday season on Nov. 26 from 3 - 6 p.m. for the Tree Lighting ceremony.

6. An unforgettable evening with Frederica Boffa of Pio Cesare Vineyards, perfectly paired with coastal Italian dishes from Executive Chef & Partner Nicole Brisson at Brezza inside Resorts World on Dec. 2.

7. The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays: Music of The Beatles for Kids + More on Nov. 27, doors open at 11 a.m.at Brooklyn Bowl with tickets for $15.

8. Prog-rock band Thank You Scientist will perform at 24 Oxford on Nov. 26 with Intervals.

9. Legends in Concert goes country Nov. 26 – Dec. 30 at Tropicana Las Vegas.

10. "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" is the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory at the Flamingo Showroom.

11. Get in the holiday spirit with Nevada Southern Railway’s Santa Express on Nov. 26 and 27 and select dates in December.

12. Green Valley Ranch rings in the season with its festive holiday-themed outdoor pop-up lounge, “Winter at The Terrace.” Now open through Feb. 2022.

13. NEARBY: Take a weekend drive and kick off the holiday shopping season at the 4th annual Bullhead City Farmer’s Market Holiday Extravaganza being held Nov. 27 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Gary Keith Park.