ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Venezuelan opposition is regrouping after the ruling party dominated election

By John Otis
WAMU
 6 days ago

After boycotting elections for years, Venezuela’s...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bahamas Opposition Party Elects New Leader

The Bahamas main opposition Free National Movement (FNM) has elected former government minister, Michael Pintard as its new leader, just after a month after the party suffered a devastating defeat in the general elections, losing power to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Pintard, who served as agriculture and marine resources...
WORLD
Finger Lakes Times

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat to Castro in Honduran election

MEXICO CITY — The ruling party's candidate in the Honduran presidential election, Nasry Asfura, on Tuesday conceded defeat to left-wing opposition candidate Xiomara Castro. "I said many times that I have no enemies, because all the other candidates are and will continue to be my friends," Asfura, who is the mayor of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, said in a tweet which also carried photos of the candidate congratulating Castro.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Election#Ruling Party#Socialist Party
AFP

Chavez brother renounces governorship in vote dispute

The older brother of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez on Tuesday renounced the governorship of western Barinas state, a stronghold of the family, after losing reelection to an opposition candidate who was subsequently disqualified. The ex-president's father, Hugo de los Reyes Chavez was governor from 1998 to 2008 followed by Hugo Chavez's brother Adan -- now Venezuela's ambassador to Cuba -- and then Argenis from 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
crossroadstoday.com

Opposition in Kyrgyzstan challenges election results

MOSCOW (AP) — Scores of opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan rallied Monday to challenge the results of a parliamentary election that was swept by parties loyal to the country’s president. Sunday’s election came just over just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Durango Herald

Honduran election could oust long-ruling National party

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) - Hondurans voted Sunday for a successor to deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernández in elections that could oust his National Party after 12 years in power. The candidate most likely to do this is Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Re-foundation party. The former first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Click10.com

Venezuelans head to the polls for ‘mega elections’ this Sunday

Venezuelans head to the polls this weekend to participate in what has been described as “mega-elections.” For the first time in years, the opposition, led by Juan Guaido plans to participate. Groups have canvassed neighborhoods in Venezuela for weeks, handing out sample ballots and organizing soup kitchens. For the first...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Venezuelan Opposition Calls for Change as Campaign Wraps Up

MARACAIBO / BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Campaigning closed on Thursday for Venezuela's regional election with opposition parties - returning to the polls https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/with-catchy-jingles-cautious-optimism-venezuela-opposition-returns-ballot-2021-11-17 for the first time in four years - appealing to voters to punish the ruling Socialists for hyper-inflation and a deep recession. Sunday's election for state governors,...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Libya on bumpy road to uncertain elections

Libya is less than a month from elections seen as crucial to ending its long-running civil war, but deep political divisions could provoke a delay or even fresh violence. But despite a year of relative calm since an October 2020 ceasefire, Libya's deep political divisions remain.
WORLD
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy