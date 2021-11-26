ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Native Americans See Progress, Work Ahead to Protect Cultural Lands

tucsonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK, NEW MEXICO - The stillness that enveloped Chaco Canyon was broken only by the sound of a raven's wings as it circled overhead. Then a chorus of leaders from several Native American tribes began to speak, their voices echoing off the nearby sandstone cliffs....

www.tucsonpost.com

Arizona Mirror

Arizona leaders praise Secretary Deb Haaland’s order to remove derogatory names from federal lands

Arizona officials and advocates praised U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland for declaring “squaw” as a derogatory term and ordering that it be removed from any geographic feature on federal lands, which will rename 67 locations in Arizona. “The removal of such language is bittersweet as it addresses an everyday indignity that Native Americans […] The post Arizona leaders praise Secretary Deb Haaland’s order to remove derogatory names from federal lands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
WHYY

Hit hard by COVID, Native Americans come together to protect families and elders

The past year and a half have been stressful on many fronts for Chris Aragon, a caregiver for his older brother who has cerebral palsy. “The left side of his body is atrophied and smaller than his right side, and he has trouble getting around. He’s kind of like a big teenager,” says Aragon, 60, who is part Apache and lives with his brother on the Fort Berthold Reservation of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, in North Dakota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
krwg.org

Native American Leaders Optimistic About Preservation Around Chaco Culture National Historic Park

CHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORIC PARK, N.M. — A stillness enveloped Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico as Native American leaders gathered under a warm sun. They made the trip to Chaco Culture National Historic Park on Monday to celebrate a recent decision by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to begin the process of withdrawing federal mineral interests from development around the park for 20 years.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Climbers charged for scaling Native American protected site

Two Arizona men face federal charges for climbing and entering protected cliff dwellings considered sacred by many Native American tribes.Levi Lee Watson and Shayne McKenna Brunt are accused of trespassing at Montezuma Castle, which was home to indigenous people as far back as 1100 AD.The men were caught after the National Parks Service received a tip that they had posted video of their actions to Facebook after the July incident.Now they have been charged with misdemeanor trespassing, unlawfully entering an archeological and cultural resource, and unlawfully disturbing a cultural resource, according to a complaint filed in Arizona federal court.Prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native American lands

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden on Monday ordered several Cabinet departments to work together to combat human trafficking and crime on Native American lands, where violent crime rates are more than double the national average. Speaking at a White House summit on tribal nations, Biden signed an executive order tasking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thezoereport.com

The Enduring Power Of Turquoise Jewelry In Native American Cultures

Quannah Chasinghorse arrived at the Met Gala in September draped in silver and turquoise jewelry: layers of turquoise heishi beads, a traditional beaded squash-blossom necklace, turquoise cluster earrings and matching cuffs, and rings adorned with turquoise inlays and cabochons. Unlike most of the attendees, the model’s jewelry wasn’t on loan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Native American medicine woman passes on the craft of Indigenous healing

For Marika Alvarado, being a medicine woman wasn’t a choice — it was her destiny. Born in a line of Native American medicine women, her grandmother declared her a healer at birth, and her purpose was confirmed when, by age 5, Marika reported seeing the spirits of her ancestors. Her training quickly began.
AUSTIN, TX
seattlepi.com

Students learn, celebrate Native American cultures

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Southern Oaks Elementary School leadership and education team did not want students to miss out on an opportunity to learn about the indigenous people of the United States before celebrating Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 26. That is why, along with learning about...
SOCIETY
Pantagraph

Watch now: ISU student calls for better understanding of Native American culture

BLOOMINGTON — A quote from Lakota Chief Sitting Bull rings true for Nitakechi Muckintubbee: “Let’s put our minds together to see what kind of life we can make for our children.”. The Illinois State University sophomore is president of Teaching, Reviving, Indigenizing, Beautifying and Equalizing communities, or TRIBE. The 25-member...
ILLINOIS STATE
Discover Mag

Native American Inventions We Still Use Today

November is Native American Heritage Month. This celebration is a recognition of the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people. The wide-ranging contributions of Native Americans are numerous — and still impact the world in many ways. They were the first to cultivate certain plants, including corn, avocados and potatoes, which became diet staples around the world. Native Americans also were the first to domesticate some animals, including turkeys, guinea pigs, and honeybees. Native Americans are also credited with the invention of many items and concepts still used today, such as syringes, cable suspension bridges, oral birth control, baby bottles, sunscreen, and raised-bed gardening. Let’s take a look at some of their inventions that have stood the test of time and remain an important part of modern life.
HOME & GARDEN
