ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s something you should know if you’re getting, or already have, a real live Christmas tree this year. Firefighters say safety is especially key this year. The local drought, combined with people buying their trees early this year, could be cause for concern. At Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul, there’s much to smile about. Tony Bacon is a longtime employee. “It’s just been constant. People are eager to get trees,” Bacon said. But those trees were harder to come by for the growers. Happy Land, which cuts fresh from their Sandstone farm, used extreme irrigation methods...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO