The weather outside may be frightful, but that didn’t stop a group of Vineyarders from taking a dip in the cold waters off State Beach Saturday. The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club held a polar plunge at noon, where a small group of supporters, volunteers and club members helped launch the club’s fundraising season. With holiday music blaring from a speaker set up on a table at the beach, the swimmers ran toward the water. Some lasted mere moments, while others took the time to swim a bit before returning to the sand to dry off and head home.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO