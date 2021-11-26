The Turkey Trot run-walk: Denver's Thanksgiving tradition returns to the streets, Guide to Denver Black Friday deals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mile High Daily Roundup Friday, November 26

Denver Black Friday 2021 is officially here! Most major retailers have kicked off their big sales. In light of COVID-19, many stores go live with their best online sales. Looking to find the best deals for this Black Friday? Here is your guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nlrq_0d77GZoH00
Getty Images

The Turkey Trot run-walk is back in Washington Park

The Mile High United Way Turkey Trot has been one of Denver's greatest Thanksgiving traditions for more than 45 years. Each year this fun tradition draws thousands of people for a four-mile run/walk to support our community. This Thanksgiving nearly 8,000 people registered for the 48th annual Turkey Trot to raise money for Denver metro community. Click here to learn more about the Turkey Trot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im6Eb_0d77GZoH00
Photo by: Denver 7

Employee commuter survey

City and county of Denver conducts annual commuter survey to better understand the commuting behavior of employees. You can provide your email to be entered to win a $50 gift card.

Unlock kids' love of art

Good to Know: the Denver Art Museum has a new program that allows kids to spend a day working with incredible local teaching artists and museum staff. The new Day at the DAM program - offered during Winter Break on Dec. 21 and 29, is designed for kids ages 6–11 with sessions tailored to specific age groups. Registration information here

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Denver today. This article will provide a mix of what you need to know to start the day, just a way we like to keep Denver residents (YOU) informed on issues that matter to our town.

