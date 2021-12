When No. 17 Utah thrashed No. 10 Oregon 38-7 on Nov. 20 to clinch the Pac-12 South, it was a momentous occasion for the Utes. They had battled back from a 1-2 start and yet another tragedy with the death of defensive back Aaron Lowe to beat the league's top team and secure a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, Friday's rematch with the Ducks brings the chance for Utah to accomplish something it never has before.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO