Happy Black Friday! Amazon’s First TV Just Got Its First Discount – Save $150 Now

By Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago

It seems like every couple of months for the past several years, there’s been a new prognostication that TV is dead (for real this time!). But even if cable TV is dead, TVs themselves certainly aren’t. We spend a lot of time on this here website covering TVs big and small , as well as Black Friday TV deals we think you should know about. And there’s always something new.

Now, the already crowded world of TVs has gotten a little more crowded; Amazon itself has entered the market with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series includes TVs between 43″ and 75″, and the brand is already offering discounts on some of them. The 43″ TV has been slashed from $410 to $300, while the 55″ has dropped from $560 to $410. As for other models, the 50″ is currently $360, the 65″ is $830 and the 75″ is $1,100. Of course, the main appeal of springing for an Amazon TV is the smart features you get with Alexa and Fire.

PRICE DROP!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yTj0_0d77GPz100
Buy: Amazon Omni Fire TV (55-Inch) $409.99 (orig. $559.99) 27% OFF


Buy: Amazon Omni Fire TV (65-Inch) $829.99

About The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Smart TVs are the standard nowadays, but there’s a reason people continue to buy streaming sticks like Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Roku. These streaming sticks often offer a cleaner, more streamlined user experience than the occasionally clunky built-in interfaces of many smart TVs. To be fair, smart TVs with built-in Fire TV aren’t actually anything new; options exist from brands like Toshiba and Insignia. But getting one directly from Amazon ensures a seamless experience.

In addition to the Fire TV interface, you can use Alexa to find your favorite content, and you can turn the TV on using just your voice. The remote control has Alexa built-in, but so does the TV.  If your couch swallows your remote control or the dog plays fetch with it and never brings it back, simply turn on the television using its onboard mics. You can also manually turn the TV’s mics off using the panel below the display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bI0oQ_0d77GPz100

Even though FireTV and Alexa should tick off many of the boxes you might need, you can still upgrade your visual and audio experience. The back of the TV has ethernet, HDMI ARC, cable/antenna, USB, optical and three HDMI ports.

The 65″ and 75″ versions of the TV offer Dolby Vision for a cinematic viewing experience, although the smaller versions do not have that feature. Other drawbacks reviewers point to for the Omni Fire TV include middle-of-the-road picture quality and black levels, owing to the absence of top-of-the-line features like QLED or OLED. That said, for those looking for the best possible Alexa and Fire TV experience, the Fire TV Omni Series makes for stiff competition.


Buy: Amazon Omni Fire TV (55-Inch) $409.99 (orig. $559.99) 27% OFF


Buy: Amazon Omni Fire TV (65-Inch) $829.99

