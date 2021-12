TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County Tuesday evening. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Investigators say 50-year-old Walter Sutton of Lonedell, Missouri was driving a semi south on I-65 near the 179 mile-marker north of Lafayette when he ran off the road for an unknown reason.

