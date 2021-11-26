Rotarians donate benches

(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old boy opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect is in custody after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford,...
A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
The Women's Tennis Association will not hold any matches in China, Steve Simon, WTA's chairman and CEO, said Wednesday. In the statement, Simon accused China of responding to Peng Shuai's accusations of sexual assault by a government official with "censorship, coercion and intimidation." "When on November 2, 2021, Peng Shuai...
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is denying that he tested positive for Covid days before his first presidential debate against Joe Biden and before his diagnosis was revealed to the public. Trump’s statement came in response to a report by The Guardian that Trump’s White House chief of staff...
Alec Baldwin says never pulled the trigger on a prop firearm that discharged on the "Rust" movie set. The October 21 shooting in Santa Fe killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "I...
(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
