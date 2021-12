BUFFALO -- Jack Roslovic scored his first two goals of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. "Yeah, it's fun," said Roslovic, who had an assist. "I think of that as my job and to do that is important, but you learn a lot of things as well. You're consistently learning all the time. There's not many ways to help the team win and we've been playing well. It was a good road trip (2-1-0), and that was a good way to end it."

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO