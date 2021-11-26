Turkey Trot

For better or worse, the internet has become a place to commiserate over obscure fears. Like: “listening to music with earphones on public transport and finding out everyone can hear it,” or “getting into an accident while driving somewhere I’m not supposed to be,” or, simply, “closely-packed holes.” The idea in sharing these phobias isn’t exactly to replace or downplay more conventional fears (like losing a loved one, Alzheimer’s or public speaking), but to have a bit of a nervous laugh. They’re a call for solidarity in the name of shared day-to-day agony, and more often than not, tens of thousands of people heed them, with a like, repost, “so true!” or follow.

8 DAYS AGO