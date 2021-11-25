Inside College Basketball: Rick Pitino and The Gaels Are On FIRE!

When/where: 12 p.m. Central time, Sunday, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About Iona: Iona, which defeated Alabama 72-68 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday, lost to Belmont 72-65 in Friday’s semifinals. Iona entered the tourney with wins over Appalachian State (65-53), Harvard (90-87, OT), Hofstra (82-74), Liberty (54-50) and North Alabama (81-65). … Three of Iona’s starters are transfers: Elijah Joiner from Tulsa, Quinn Slazinski from Louisville and Tyson Jolly from SMU. … Nelly Junior Joseph is a preseason all-MAAC first-team selection. … Iona entered this tournament with one victory over a team ranked in the AP top ten in school history. The Gaels beat No. 7 Louisville during the 1979-80 season. Iona’s win over No. 10 Alabama was the Gaels’ first win over an AP top 25 team in 16 years — since a victory over No. 23 Iowa State on Nov. 26, 2005. Iona has won five games against top 25 teams. The other two were against No. 14 Texas A&M in the 1979-80 season and No. 22 North Carolina in the 2002-03 season. ... Iona has never defeated a top-five ranked team. … Iona was a unanimous pick of MAAC coaches to win the 11-team conference title this season. … The Gaels have captured a league-best 10 regular season titles in 40 MAAC seasons. … Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is in his second season as Iona head coach. He’s also been head coach at Louisville, Kentucky, Providence, Boston University and Hawaii. Pitino is 788-278 in 33 seasons as a head coach in the college ranks. … Pitino is 1-1 versus Kansas. His Kentucky Wildcats split a pair of games against Roy Williams’ Jayhawks. KU won 150-95 on Dec. 9, 1989 at Allen Fieldhouse; Kentucky won 88-71 on Dec. 8, 1990 at Rupp Arena.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO