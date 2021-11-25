ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Inside College Basketball: Rick Pitino and The Gaels Are On FIRE!

247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur 'Inside College Basketball' analysts talk about the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Rick Pitino, Iona's 72-68 upset of No. 10 Alabama causes rave reviews of longtime head coach

Iona took down No. 10 Alabama 72-68 Thursday evening in a massive early season upset in college basketball. The Gaels, led by Rick Pitino, iprived to 6-0 on the season and suddenly looked like an early season contender. Not only did they score the upset, a lot of media members noticed Iona could do some damage in March after making the NCAA Tournament in March 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Pitino
thespun.com

Rick Pitino, Iona Made History On Thursday Night

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to predict that Rick Pitino would find at least some success taking over the Iona Gaels in 2020. But after what he did yesterday, Pitino has made even more college basketball history. On Thursday, Pitino’s Iona team upset No. 10 Alabama in a 72-68...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iona College#Iona Gaels
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iona Gaels basketball: Lineups, time, TV, facts and figures

When/where: 12 p.m. Central time, Sunday, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) About Iona: Iona, which defeated Alabama 72-68 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday, lost to Belmont 72-65 in Friday’s semifinals. Iona entered the tourney with wins over Appalachian State (65-53), Harvard (90-87, OT), Hofstra (82-74), Liberty (54-50) and North Alabama (81-65). … Three of Iona’s starters are transfers: Elijah Joiner from Tulsa, Quinn Slazinski from Louisville and Tyson Jolly from SMU. … Nelly Junior Joseph is a preseason all-MAAC first-team selection. … Iona entered this tournament with one victory over a team ranked in the AP top ten in school history. The Gaels beat No. 7 Louisville during the 1979-80 season. Iona’s win over No. 10 Alabama was the Gaels’ first win over an AP top 25 team in 16 years — since a victory over No. 23 Iowa State on Nov. 26, 2005. Iona has won five games against top 25 teams. The other two were against No. 14 Texas A&M in the 1979-80 season and No. 22 North Carolina in the 2002-03 season. ... Iona has never defeated a top-five ranked team. … Iona was a unanimous pick of MAAC coaches to win the 11-team conference title this season. … The Gaels have captured a league-best 10 regular season titles in 40 MAAC seasons. … Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is in his second season as Iona head coach. He’s also been head coach at Louisville, Kentucky, Providence, Boston University and Hawaii. Pitino is 788-278 in 33 seasons as a head coach in the college ranks. … Pitino is 1-1 versus Kansas. His Kentucky Wildcats split a pair of games against Roy Williams’ Jayhawks. KU won 150-95 on Dec. 9, 1989 at Allen Fieldhouse; Kentucky won 88-71 on Dec. 8, 1990 at Rupp Arena.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Kansas basketball, Christian Braun earn media praise after Jayhawks' 96-83 win over Rick Pitino's Iona

Kansas basketball wrapped up a 2-1 trip at the ESPN Events Invitational Sunday with a 96-83 win over Iona. While a 13-point win over the Gaels and Rick Pitino in itself was a solid result, Kansas head coach Bill Self had some harsh criticism for his team's defense after the Jayhawks gave up 52 points in the second half and allowed a 24-point lead to evaporate before the 13-point final margin.
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

37K+
Followers
269K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy