Festival

Pandemic again confounds holiday plans

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation's hot spot. Hospitals there are teeming with...

journalgazette.net

Evening Star

The Yoders are making plans for the holidays

Thanksgiving is rolling around, and Christmas is around the bend. Plans are in the making. This year the children are all excited to spend Christmas with cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents in Ohio. If we all gather at Grandpa’s large farmhouse, we fill it to the brim. Cooking for Daniel’s family of 30 folks is no small task. I told my mother-in-law that we’ll all be pitching in and bring prepared dishes to lighten their load.
FESTIVAL
accesslocal.tv

Adapting to Pandemic Learning…Again

Written by Bella Richmond, Intern, Met Sacramento High School. Despite my hopes, school is not back to normal. My name is Bella, and I’m a Junior in high school. I’m a student at the Met Sacramento, which has been in session since September 2nd. Coming back in person, I didn’t see any suggestions for how students could emotionally adapt to being back in school. I am not the only one having a hard time leaving quarantine-related struggles at the door. According to AP News, more than 120,000 U.S. children lost a primary caregiver in the pandemic, and another 22,000 children experienced the death of a secondary caregiver. Coronavirus is not over yet, and the expectation that students should academically perform at the same level as before the pandemic is unrealistic. I reached out to four other students at my school to get their takes on being in person. From their interviews, I gleaned that the transition into school affected each student uniquely, according to their experiences at home and in online school during the lockdown.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

Plan your getaway for the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people are continuing to make up for lost vacation time this holiday season and looking ahead to plan getaways into the new year. According to a recent booking.com survey about travel predictions for next year, nearly 3/4 of Americans agree they would say yes to any vacation opportunity if budget allows.
HUNTINGTON, WV
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Family planning at holiday time

With the holiday season fast approaching, many families will be gathering together soon. Our next guest thinks that might be a good time to have a family discussion about aging parent care and estate planning. Mike Switzer interviews Jon Robertson, a certified financial planner with Abacus Planning Group in Columbia South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
oregonbusiness.com

Holiday Markets Welcome Pandemic Entrepreneurs

Seasonal craft markets see an uptick in vendor applications, with many crafters saying COVID-19 prompted them to start new businesses. The warm, birch-colored walls of the Lane County Fairgrounds pavilion weren’t lined with customers. The dull roar of the crowd from years past was replaced by a modest hum of shoppers practicing social distancing. But longtime vendors at Eugene’s annual Holiday Market described it as an above average year for customers — a welcome change from operating outside and at 50% capacity, as it did in 2020.
EUGENE, OR
The Oklahoman

With coronavirus on the rise again, what will another pandemic winter look like in Oklahoma?

With COVID-19 cases ticking up again in Oklahoma and across the U.S., experts predict we’re headed for another surge this winter. Cases and hospitalizations had fallen dramatically since a COVID-19 wave hit Oklahoma in late summer, taxing health care workers and hospitals. Even after weeks of declining numbers, they never returned to the lows the state saw before the fast-spreading delta variant took hold, and cases are now rising again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings. “Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 4,511 Newly Reported Cases Over The Weekend; 44 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the world reacts to the news of the new Omicron variant of the virus, the state’s health department reports that there have been 4,511 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 newly reported deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down a notch, currently sitting at 10.9% from a recent peak of 11%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 76 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Help again for the holidays

Those in need will get a big help this holiday season from a group that has stepped up repeatedly over the last few years. The South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will again be donating frozen tukeys to local food banks, churches and other charitable organizations this weekend, which will then be distributed throughout the region.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
drexel.edu

Global Again: How ISSS Showed Up for International Dragons During the Pandemic

Kea Glenn, associate director of Drexel University’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), said it’s the nature of working in international education to remain optimistic while also always expecting the worst. There was no greater time she and her team employed this mentality than during the pandemic. Whether...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Argus

Party Planning Pointers For The Holidays

(NAPSI)—This holiday season, many Americans are entertaining the idea of having a festive gala. Here are 6 party planning hints that can help your next get-together be fun for both you and your guests:. Celebration Suggestions. 1.Plan your guest list: You want people who are compatible but that doesn’t have...
CELEBRATIONS
bizjournals

Mentoring Through Challenging Times: Pandemic fatigue strikes again

Just when you’re focused on planning for the holidays and a new year personally and professionally, a new Covid variant is reported. Therese Allison came up with a post-pandemic strategy before the Omicron variant was reported. People encouraged her to postpone publishing her book until after the pandemic but she thought her ideas were needed now. She was right.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

