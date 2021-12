So just when you thought the traffic couldn't get any worse on Federal Road in Brookfield, now get ready for construction delays too. If you've ever driven down Federal Road (Route 202), in Brookfield around the Shop Rite / Chick Fil-A area, then you know what a nightmare it can be. For the last six years, there's been a lot of talk about improving the area, but after a number of delays, the project is finally getting started just in time for the holiday traffic that makes that road a real headache.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO