ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Raynold C. Bondeson

Goldsboro News-Argus
 5 days ago

Raynold Carl Bondeson, 87, died Monday. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Faith...

www.newsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

First U.S. case of omicron variant is found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Will Baptist#Faith Free Will#Tribute Store
CNN

How worried should we be about Omicron, the new coronavirus variant?

(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy