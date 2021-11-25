ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Darrell

By Johnny Bananas
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny takes a quick break from Spies, Lies, and Allies to bring you seasoned veteran Darrell...

www.theringer.com

EW.com

Sophia Pasquis unpacks The Challenge: All Stars 2 fight with Ayanna Mackins: 'It was foul'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2. It may seem like a single braid is to blame for Sophia Pasquis getting eliminated from The Challenge: All Stars 2. But it turns out there was a lot more simmering between her and her former friend Ayanna Mackins, which resulted in Mackins throwing Pasquis into elimination in this week's episode. And after Pasquis lost to two-time champ Jodi Weatherton, her season ended a lot sooner than she expected.
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

Beth Stolarczyk Teases Real World Return, Pitches All Stars Season

The reality TV queen opens up about returning for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, reuniting with her roommates and revisiting the infamous fight between David Edwards and Tami Roman. She also throws out her idea for an All Stars season of the show and who she'd love to see on it.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: Tina pulls a 'sheisty-ass move' of her own

One of the most iconic The Challenge quotes of all time came from Tina back in the day when she screamed, "That was a sheisty-ass move." This woman singlehandedly put the words "sheisty-ass move" into my vocabulary for way longer than they deserved to be, and while the one-liner queen didn't repeat that phrase in this week's episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2 she definitely pulled her own sheisty-ass move — and made a few enemies in the process. Tina, you in danger, girl! Let's recap, shall we?
TV SHOWS
#Bananas
The Ringer

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episodes 1 and 2

Mal and Joanna load up their quivers to dive headfirst into the double-episode premiere of the latest MCU limited series, Hawkeye (05:44). They break down Marvel’s approach to TV and why it is so unique (22:38) and even touch on the majesty of Rodgers: The Musical (72:46). Later Joanna is joined by series showrunner and executive producer Rhys Thomas to talk about bringing the show to life (and even a bit of LARPing) (1:41:29).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

What Makes ‘The Great’ So ... Great?

Joanna Robinson and Chris Ryan break down their thoughts and feelings about why The Great is such an underrated show and discuss the first couple of episodes of the second season, which just dropped on Hulu. Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Chris Ryan. Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Pen15’ to End With Season 2 on Hulu

“Pen15,” Hulu’s comedy series created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end with its second season. The remaining episodes of the now final season will debut on the streamer on Dec. 3. A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.” “Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more ‘Pen15’ in the future and look forward to working with [Erskine and Konkle] again,” the rep continued. The ending of “Pen15” comes as somewhat of a surprise. The series...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Paul Thomas Anderson Rankings

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature film opens today in select theaters. Sean and Amanda have a spoiler-free conversation about the coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley (1:00). Then, Amanda allows Sean some room to work through his feelings and rank his favorite director’s movies from top to bottom (33:00).
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
The Ringer

‘Succession’ S3E7: “Too Much Birthday”

Chris and Andy break down this week’s episode of Succession. They talk about everyone leaving Kendall’s lavish birthday party unhappy (2:59), Roman’s ascendance as Logan’s favorite kid (17:40), and the cameo by Alexander Skarsgard as a Peter Thiel–esque tech titan (24:48). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald. Producer: Kaya McMullen.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 7, With Director Lorene Scafaria

Sean and Joanna get in their birthday best and discuss Episode 7 of Succession, “Too Much Birthday.” They break down what they believe may be the saddest episode of the series and walk down the compliment tunnel to discuss Kendall’s sad birthday bash. Later Joanna is joined by episode director Lorene Scafaria to talk about Shiv’s dancing, Logan’s emotional state, and more (65:09).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and Our Fab Five Beatles Albums

The weekend delivered a bountiful feast for Beatles fans: Peter Jackson’s epic, revelatory eight-hour Get Back documentary series on Disney+. Amanda and Sean talk about the film today and their favorite Beatles albums (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Penny Lane, whose film Listening to Kenny G is the latest installment of The Ringer’s Music Box series, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max Thursday night (49:00).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

Hometown Superlatives, Fashion Favorites, and Lingering Questions

Juliet and Callie discuss this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. They decide on date superlatives (12:08), discuss their fashion favorites of the week (32:06), and consider their biggest lingering questions about Michelle’s final episodes (40:00). Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Callie Curry. Producer: Devon Manze.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3 Power Rankings, Week 7: Cash Out and F--- Off

Succession is all about power—who has the most, who can wield it the best, and who is disastrously blinded by it. So every week during Season 3, The Ringer will check in on how the hierarchy at Waystar Royco shifts with each passing episode. It’s safe to say everything is in disarray—and to steal a line from another HBO series, chaos can be a ladder.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Adele’s Origin Story and Her Debut Album, ‘19’

Adele is such a powerful artist she can ask Spotify to remove the shuffle button on albums. So how did we get here? Nora and Nathan trace her career from the beginning with her debut album 19. They talk about her getting discovered on MySpace and her American breakout moment on Saturday Night Live (8:31), “Chasing Pavements” being the major hit off of the album (13:08), her most important collaborators on this album (35:51), and the songs they would cut (48:33).
MUSIC
The Ringer

The Best Moments From Michelle’s Hometowns

Amelia breaks down Michelle’s four hometown dates with Brandon, Rodney, Joe, and Nayte from Episode 7 of The Bachelorette. Power-Ranking the Most Frustrating Players to Deal With in December. We power-rank the biggest question marks in the league and help you figure out what to do with them. How Does...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Recap: An Echo and an Uncle

“You have to learn to jump between two worlds.”. Maya Lopez’s father tells her this at a young age, after explaining how she wouldn’t be able to attend a school which specialized in teaching deaf students. He didn’t have the money to afford it, but this would ultimately help her grow in the long run, he said. She would have to learn to adapt by watching the world around her.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The 12 Defining Scenes From ‘The Sopranos’

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman revisits 12 key scenes from The Sopranos that prove how funny, profound, and gut-wrenching the show could be. While YOUR personal favorite may not have made the cut (poor you), this list reflects the range of one of the small screen’s very best series.
TV SERIES

