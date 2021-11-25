‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Darrell

“Pen15,” Hulu’s comedy series created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end with its second season. The remaining episodes of the now final season will debut on the streamer on Dec. 3. A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.” “Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more ‘Pen15’ in the future and look forward to working with [Erskine and Konkle] again,” the rep continued. The ending of “Pen15” comes as somewhat of a surprise. The series...

