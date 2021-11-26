Taylor provides sanctuary for neglected, abused farm animals

This sweet dog was left outside the Ripley County Humane Society and was almost killed on the roadway before being rescued by a passing motorist. Fortunately, the shelter staff was able to get her promptly to a veterinarian who took care of her multiple injuries that were due to long-term neglect. She has wounds on her feet, legs, and on several other areas of her body. The veterinarian believes that the animal had been confined for a long period of time, and had no option but to stand and lie in feces and urine, ultimately causing the wounds on her legs and body.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO