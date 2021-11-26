Local retailers are ready for holiday season

Are you thinking about adopting a pet for the holidays? A local animal shelter has hundreds of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats waiting for a great home right now. Christmas is right around the corner and you may be thinking about gifting a pet this season, you want to remember to adopt don’t shop. Also if you are thinking about surprising someone with a pet it may be best to bring them in first... “It’s a living being you know that you’re adopting and someone like Dobby here, the significant other may not know if the apartment they’re living in if a rental what the rules are for the rentals or maybe they’re allergic. There’s people that are allergic to certain dogs and certain cats so what we recommend is not necessarily being surprised but go out making it an event, go out and buy the dog bed, the dog toys, the cat toys and make it a family event and then come in together and your surprise is who you’re going to take home," says Brian Wierima who's the the Community Relations Coordinator at Gulf Coast Humane Society.

