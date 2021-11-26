ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Local retailers are ready for holiday season

By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Posey said he experiences the sensation of community every day...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

9 Best Board Games and Trivia Games to Buy this Holiday Season

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are here! If you’re looking for board games to add to your collection, or shopping around for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of nine of the best board games and trivia games to buy this holiday season. Find our roundup of festive games below, and for more game-night recommendations check out...
HOBBIES
WRIC - ABC 8News

Still need to complete your holiday shopping? Here are the top discounted gifts available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Didn’t get everything you wanted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The good news is that there are still awesome deals to be found. With great prices on premium coffee makers, soft blankets, essential kitchen items and more, it’s the perfect time to find gifts […]
SHOPPING
FOX 4 WFTX

Adopt don't shop this holiday season: guide to pet adoption

Are you thinking about adopting a pet for the holidays? A local animal shelter has hundreds of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats waiting for a great home right now. Christmas is right around the corner and you may be thinking about gifting a pet this season, you want to remember to adopt don’t shop. Also if you are thinking about surprising someone with a pet it may be best to bring them in first... “It’s a living being you know that you’re adopting and someone like Dobby here, the significant other may not know if the apartment they’re living in if a rental what the rules are for the rentals or maybe they’re allergic. There’s people that are allergic to certain dogs and certain cats so what we recommend is not necessarily being surprised but go out making it an event, go out and buy the dog bed, the dog toys, the cat toys and make it a family event and then come in together and your surprise is who you’re going to take home," says Brian Wierima who's the the Community Relations Coordinator at Gulf Coast Humane Society.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
CBS Chicago

‘Intoxiflation’: Despite Higher Prices, Floridians Will Continue Buying Booze Over Holiday Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As prices continue to rise, some people are cutting back on what they purchase – except when it comes to booze. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, carried out a survey of 3,818 Americans and discovered an interesting response to ‘intoxiflation’. The survey found that almost 2 in 3 (64%) Floridians will continue buying the same amount of alcohol they usually would throughout the holiday season, regardless of inflated alcohol costs. This compares to a national average of 59%. People in Vermont were most willing to spend money on alcohol – 90% said they will continue buying...
DRINKS
Skagit Valley Herald

Local stores say they're ready for holidays despite supply chain challenges

Even though global supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions present a challenge, local merchants are finding creative ways to keep shelves stocked for holiday shoppers. “By being persistent in my efforts, I was able to find new products,” said Traci Smith, owner of the Picnic Pantry, a specialty kitchen and gift shop in Stanwood. “While it’s been a lot of work and a lot more hours than usual, I feel confident in having a great supply of unique, quality gifts for the entire season.”
STANWOOD, WA
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
Joy 107.1

Need tips on holiday spending?

Of course we all know the day after Thanksgiving is known as “Black Friday” which traditionally kicks off holiday season spending. Ya know, the truth is we have been bombarded with advertising already that ignites spending.  And that means despite supply chain shortfalls, there remains plenty of opportunity to build a financial mess for ourselves […]
HOUSING
The News-Star

Here are eight local Christmas tree farms to choose from in North Louisiana this holiday season

This holiday season, find a real Christmas tree from one of these eight local tree farms in North Louisiana:. Curry Farms will begin Christmas tree sales Nov. 25 and remain open through Dec. 18. All admission is free with a tree purchase, otherwise folks must pay $10 per person. Children under age 2 are allowed in for free. The farm will allow customers to take their tree home the day of selection and will not allow folks to pre-tag trees. (curryfarms.net/CURRY_FARMS/HOME.html)
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy